🔥Jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker takes your requests🔥

Jazz musician Matthew Whitaker has an amazing ability to listen to a piece of music just once and instantly know how to play it on piano. Dalia Sakas, a classically-trained concert pianist and Whitaker’s longtime teacher, calls the talent “insane” in a 60 Minutes profile that aired Sunday.Meet the blind piano player who’s so good, scientists are studying himRemembering 60 Minutes producer Katy TextorIn the video clip above, Whitaker puts some of that “insane” genius on display as he effortlessly jams with Davell Crawford at New Orleans Jazz Fest.On Monday, February 24th, Whitaker will be taking your requests in a Twitter and Instagram live broadcast for 60 Minutes. Submit your song requests on Twitter using the hashtag #PlayThisSong60 for the chance to hear the 18-year-old piano prodigy put his spin on it at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT Monday.

