🔥Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Broke AN EXTREMELY Specific Box Office Record And Kevin Smith Is Thrilled🔥

Well, damn. Who knew? Kevin Smith had no idea his 2019 movie Jay and Silent Bob Reboot broke box office records. Nonetheless it works out the eighth movie in the View Askewniverse has some impressive stats under its belt, including several massive per-screen averages that combined to create a fresh record.

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes took Jay and Silent Bob Reboot on a roadshow with Q&As and that is the way the opening weekend from October 18-20, 2019 were left with an astounding per-screen average of $93,520. Since it only played in a single theater and that theater was filled with fans! For comparison, as Business Insider described back October, Avengers: Endgame had a per-screen average of $76,601 from 4,662 screens. So Kevin Smith reaches say his movie topped his beloved Endgame in a minumum of one metric.

Only 42 other movies experienced as high a per-screen average as Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’s $93,520. For a time, it was the best per-screen average of 2019, until Parasite arrived with over $125,000.

But that isn’t the box office record involved. As Forbes noted, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot didn’t just have one huge per-screen weekend. It had per-screen averages over $60,000 four differing times in its domestic run, no other movie ever sold did that before apparently. It’s pretty amazing!

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’s other three box office weekends north of $60,000 actually came in early 2020 from January 10-12’s per-screen average of $76,768, accompanied by Feb. 7-9’s $63,980, and Feb 14-16’s $63,986, per Box Office Mojo.

Forbes’ little discovery of this specific box office record tickled Kevin Smith, who was simply happy to view it and share it:

It’s clear Jay and Silent Bob Reboot came at the proper time. It found its family really, and the reactions have already been very positive. Would it not have done better still with a wider release, beyond just 17 theaters at its peak? The wider the release, the low the per-screen average — so that it probably wouldn’t have this nifty record — but a wider release provides film additional money because more folks have an opportunity to view it on the silver screen.

In comparison, this weekend’s #1 movie is Onward, that includes a per-screen average of $9,280 from 4,310 theaters. That is clearly a lower per-screen average than Jay and Silent Bob Reboot however the Pixar movie has recently made $40,000,000 at the domestic box office, that is certainly greater than Kevin Smith’s movie.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot has only made $4.58 million at the domestic box office up to now. But nonetheless, it’s impressive, also it came through calling fans one screening at the same time organically. And just what a rush to will have this little feather within their caps that it set a random and incredibly specific box office record!