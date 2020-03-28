🔥Jason Momoa Reportedly Eyed To Play Kratos In God Of War Movie🔥

After spending a long time as one of Hollywood’s least desirable genres, blockbuster movies based on video games may finally be starting to establish themselves as a seriously bankable commodity. Four of the five highest-grossing video game flicks in history have been released since 2016, with Detective Pikachu nabbing the top spot from Warcraft last year, while Sonic the Hedgehog recently passed the $300 million mark at the global box office.

When something in the movie business turns out to be successful, there are usually a raft of similar projects that suddenly find themselves in development soon after, with studio boardrooms around the world littered with the remains of failed cinematic universes. Gamers could end up being the industry’s new favorite target audience, and now we’ve heard that one of the most popular titles in recent years might be the next in line for the cinematic treatment.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Jake Johnson was returning for Jurassic World 3 and Han would return to the Fast & Furious franchise, both of which are now confirmed – Universal are keen to get started on a God of War movie, and the studio are reportedly eying Jason Momoa to play Kratos, which is both obvious but also pretty great casting. There’s no word yet on if the star has been formally approached, but a production document that we’ve been given confirms that the studio is definitely interested in him for the role.

While it would certainly be strange to see the Aquaman star sporting a bald head, he’s definitely got the necessary physicality and action hero credentials required to play the part. A big-budget fantasy-orientated blockbuster has got massive box office potential, too, especially with the video game genre seemingly overcoming the stigma surrounding it, and a Momoa-led God of War would easily have mass appeal to both fans and general audiences.