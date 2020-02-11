🔥Jason Momoa Can’t Get Enough Of This Aquaman And Super Bowl Ad Mashup🔥

During the Super Bowl, Jason Momoa starred in what could be referred to as a “revealing” advertisement for Rocket Mortgage. The premise of the bit was essentially that Momoa isn’t the muscle-bound giant that fans are familiar with from Game of Thrones and Aquaman, but instead a very skinny bald man with access to some cutting edge prosthetics and a very talented wig master.

The disturbing image of the actor has unfortunately been burned on to the retinas of many fans who would have preferred never to see him that way – but now Jason Momoa has taken it to another level with a post on his personal Instagram page that threatens to impact the way we look at Arthur Curry, King of Atlantis and the Seven Undersea Kingdoms going forward:

Jason Momoa doesn’t identify the Photoshop artist responsible for this work (is it possible that he did it himself?), but based on his caption he is absolutely loving this depiction of Aquaman as though the actor really did have the body and follicle count seen in the Super Bowl ad. The star used thirteen crying-while-laughing emojis to express his reaction (two different varieties to boot) and simply called it, “the real AQUAMAN.”

The fun of this doesn’t end there, however, thanks to the Aquaman co-star who chimes in on the image’s comments section. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays the villainous Black Manta in the DC Extended Universe blockbuster, wrote his own message on the post, saying “EASY MATCH!!!” with another pair of crying-while-laughing emojis.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the advertisement being discussed here, or have totally forgotten about it in the week since it aired, you can watch the Jason Momoa Super Bowl commercial below:

Since its launch last week, the commercial has racked up more than 10 million views on YouTube, and it can definitely be called one of the most memorable spots from the big game.

Unfortunately, this is probably going to be the last “new look” at Aquaman we see from Jason Momoa for a while, as we are still a couple years away from the release of Aquaman 2, which has been scheduled to hit theaters on December 16, 2022. With that amount of time, it’s possible that we could wind up seeing the character undergo some significant changes, but that list probably won’t include a complete loss of muscle definition and hair.

While fans wait for the big screen return of Arthur Curry, Jason Momoa has a number of other projects scheduled to come out, including Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which will be hitting theaters this December. None of his other projects currently have release dates, but he has completed work on a western called The Last Manhunt, and has also been working on an action movie called Sweet Girl that co-stars Marisa Tomei, Michael Raymond-James, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

Jason Momoa is also the star of his own Apple TV series, See, which launched its first season at the end of last year.