🔥Jason Momoa As Kraven The Hunter In Spider-Man 3? Here’s How He Could Look🔥

Warning: SPOILERS for Spider-Man: Far From Home ahead!

Over the course of seven live-action feature films and one animated one, we’ve seen a lot of Spider-Man’s iconic rogues gallery on the big screen. Still, we haven’t seen all of them and one notable omission and the subject of frequent fan speculation and demand is Kraven the Hunter. So will he finally show up opposite Tom Holland in the MCU’s Spider-Man 3 and if so, who will play him? How about Aquaman himself?

Kraven is traditionally depicted with a goatee and with shorter hair, but the longhaired, long-bearded Jason Momoa seen here could definitely fit the bill and meet the spirit of the character. In this image Jason Momoa is sporting Kraven’s traditional lion’s mane, letting you know that this is a big game hunter who is seeking the greatest possible challenge. Take a look below to see how Jason Momoa could look as Kraven.

Yup, that works. Given his looks, Jason Momoa pretty much exclusively plays badass, cool-looking characters and that would certainly not change if he were to play Kraven the Hunter in Spider-Man 3. Thanks to BossLogic’s fan art, we get an idea of what the Aquaman actor could look like as one of Spider-Man’s most lethal foes and as you would expect, he could look suitably awesome in the role.

Jason Momoa’s Kraven is packing some serious heat too, with a rifle and two sub-machine guns. Spidey may want to make sure he’s got the Iron Spider or the most bulletproof suit possible when taking on this foe. Kraven looks like an extremely dark and intimidating character here and pretty much the last guy that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man wants hunting him.

Although Tom Holland may very much want this specific Kraven hunting him. In the past, Tom Holland has said that he wanted Jason Momoa to play Kraven and show up in cameo form in Spider-Man: Homecoming. So could this fan art be a glimpse of things to come in Spider-Man 3?

We don’t know much about the MCU’s Spider-Man 3 yet, including what villain or villains Spidey will face off with. However, it seems like it’s only a matter of if rather than when Kraven will show up on the big screen. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts has said he’d love to bring Kraven in (as well as other characters we haven’t seen before) but the challenge would be figuring out how the character would work in a movie.

So the interest is there and there’s a lot of reason to think that Kraven the Hunter would make a good Spider-Man movie villain. Sony is also building out its MCU-adjacent Spider-Verse with films like Venom 2 and Morbius and we heard back in 2018 that a Kraven movie was in the works with screenwriter Richard Wenk attached. We haven’t heard much on that lately though.

Personally I’d prefer Kraven as the main villain in a Spidey film than having him front and center in a Sony standalone, but it all depends on the story. It would be interesting to incorporate Kraven in Spider-Man 3 given the ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home. With Peter Parker’s secret identity revealed to the world, is it still as interesting to see him hunted by Sergei Kravinoff as it would have been before? I suppose the hunt would be more desperate now for Peter.

As for Jason Momoa, the actor obviously has Aquaman 2 on the way for DC; therefore, I don’t know if we would see him join the MCU anytime soon. Although a villain role in theory wouldn’t be quite the commitment that a hero would so I guess we can’t rule it out. Jason Momoa may be firmly committed to his DC character, but lots of actors have taken multiple comics character roles and just like Kraven the Hunter will show up eventually, I’d imagine so too will Jason Momoa eventually join the MCU.

Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters on July 16, 2021.