🔥Jason Corbett murder: A look at the evidence🔥

Credit: Davidson County Courthouse

An investigator measures the height of the blood spatter on the wall in Molly and Jason Corbett’s bedroom. The prosecution says Jason’s head was 12-18 inches above the ground when he was struck, meaning he was struck when he was down. Credit: Davidson County Courthouse

Tom Martens used this baseball bat to hit Jason Corbett when, Martens claims, he saw his son-in-law strangling his daughter Molly. He told investigators explains he had been spending the night at his daughter’s home. After being awakened by a commotion upstairs, he says he grabbed the aluminum Little League baseball bat he brought as a gift for the kids – and ran to her room. Credit: Davidson County Courthouse

Molly Corbett used this brick to hit Jason on the head. She claims it was sitting on her nightstand in the bedroom because she and the kids planned to paint it for an art project. Molly also told police that her husband was “screaming ‘I’m going to kill you.'” Credit: Davidson County Courthouse

Investigators photograph Molly’s clothes and indicate the blood spatter. Credit: Davidson County Courthouse

Investigators photograph Molly Corbett at the sheriff’s office after Jason’s murder. The prosecution used this photo in court to show that Molly did not appear to have any injuries. Credit: Davidson County Courthouse

Investigators photograph Tom Martens at the sheriff’s office after Jason Corbett’s murder. The prosecution used this photo in court to show that Tom did not appear to have any injuries. Credit: Davidson County Courthouse

Markers indicate blood spatter on Tom Martens’ shirt. Credit: Davidson County Courthouse

Markers indicate blood spatter on Tom Martens’ boxer shorts. These spots were never tested, but the prosecution argues the spatter indicates that Tom was standing over Jason as he hit him with the baseball bat. Credit: Davidson County Courthouse

Molly Corbett, with Jason’s blood on her, is photographed outside after his murder. Credit: Davidson County Courthouse

Molly Corbett told investigators she was in pain from the choke hold her husband Jason allegedly had her in. There was a small red mark on her neck. It is hard to see in this photo. Credit: Davidson County Courthouse