🔥Jarvis Cocker announces London gig with cryptic Instagram post: How to get tickets🔥

Jarvis Cocker has announced a last-minute London show after writing a cryptic Instagram post.

The singer, best known for his work with Pulp, confirmed the news by writing “07723503180 call me!” and adding the caption: “If you are going to be in the London area at the start of next week I urge you to call this number within the next 24 hours.”

After calling the number, fans are greeted with a pre-recorded message, which reveals the singer is playing a show at The Steel Yard in east London on Monday March 2. Cocker will perform under the moniker Jarv Is…, and also promised there’ll be “DJs from 8 ‘til late”.

Fans who call the number are also sent a ticket link for the show. Pre-sale tickets are now sold out, but the message also revealed that general release tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday morning.

The singer first released material under the name Jarv Is… in 2019, teaming up with Pulp bandmates Serafina Steer, Emma Smith, Andrew McKinney, Jason Buckle and Adam Betts for the song Must I Evolve?.

