🔥Jarrod Bowen leads West Ham survival fight with vital win vs Southampton🔥

West Ham recorded their first Premier League win in nine matches to give their survival hopes a massive boost.

Goals from Jarron Bowen – his first for the club – Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio saw the Hammers secure a 3-1 win at home to Southampton to provide some respite for David Moyes, and the West Ham owners – who were the subject of a fans protest before kick-off.

Ahead of the match, Moyes said that January signing Bowen wouldn’t be West Ham’s ‘saviour’. Well, inside 15 minutes of his first Premier League start he had his first goal for the club.

Pablo Fornals – handed a start following his goal in the defeat at Liverpool on Monday – feed the ball into the centre of the box and Bowen took one touch before tucking it past Alex McCarthy.

That lead lasted just over 15 minutes. Southampton’s equaliser was, at the time, against the run of play – but they’d shown enough before Bowen’s goal for it to feel somewhat justified.

Michael Obafemi finished off a fine move with fine goal – side-footing a volley into the ground to beat Lukasz Fabianski.

Despite the setback, and the off-field tensions towards the board, the Hammers didn’t stutter.

Their lead should have been restored by Issa Diop, but with the half winding to a close Sebastien Haller capitalised on an awful mistake from McCarthy to give the Hammers the lead.

The striker nodded the ball to Michail Antonio who hoofed the ball high into the box. McCarthy should claim that with ease, but Haller out-jumps the Southampton goalkeeper and reacts quickest to slide in a volley.

Ralph Hasenhuttl brought Ings on shortly after the restart when Southampton were probing for a route back into the match, but it proved too little too late for the Saints.

West Ham extended their lead with their best attack of the game. Haller held up the ball brilliantly before picking out Fornals. He then clipped a delightful ball through to Antonio who finished past McCarthy with ease.

By the hour mark, confidence was flowing through the West Ham attack – demonstrated no-more-so than by Haller.

Picked out by Noble on the halfway line, the French forward nonchalantly hit a rabona through-pass to Antonio who would have extended West Ham’s lead even further but for a good save from McCarthy.

With Aston Villa in Carabao Cup Final action this weekend, West Ham’s win takes them out of the relegation zone ahead of next weekend’s London derby at Arsenal.

Live Updates

2020-02-29T16:57:46.800Z

Captain Mark Noble shakes hands with Jarrod Bowen after the home debutant scored the opening goal of the game.

FULL TIME

2020-02-29T16:52:31.613Z

2020-02-29T16:50:57.613Z

There will be three additional minutes here – West Ham are heading out of the drop zone as things stand!

2020-02-29T16:45:02.630Z

83 minutesHaller is really playing well this afternoon – his hold-up play has been a chalk and cheese to earlier in the campaign!Is Moyes starting to have an Arnautovic-like impact on the striker?

2020-02-29T16:41:33.896Z

Ten minutes of normal time remaining.

SUBS

2020-02-29T16:38:06.743Z

77 minutesGreat reception for Jarrod Bowen, who receives a standing ovation from the home fans as he’s replaced by Robert Snodgrass. They clearly liked what they saw today!

2020-02-29T16:37:05.246Z

Just under 15 minutes of normal time remaining here.

2020-02-29T16:34:35.193Z

Giuseppe Muro: “West Ham look pretty comfortable here but a goal from Southampton would change everything. The Hammers throw away a 3-1 lead against Brighton last month and if Southampton score it would make for a nervy finale.”

2020-02-29T16:32:46.610Z

71 minutesBowen bursts through the Southampton defence (who in fairness didn’t really provide must resistance…) and the effort at the end looked like a tired one, as it sailed harmlessly over the crossbar.

2020-02-29T16:31:00.286Z

2020-02-29T16:29:53.340Z

Just over 20 minutes left here and West Ham will hope they don’t experience a south-coast repeat after Brighton came back from 3-1 down to draw here at the start of the month.

2020-02-29T16:22:55.386Z

60 minutesSAVE! Haller is confident now that’s for sure! Noble picks out the striker who provides a RABONA through-pass to Antonio, who should have beaten McCarthy, but the Southampton ‘keeper got down well to block the effort.

2020-02-29T16:19:00.856Z

A moment before West Ham’s third, Danny Ings was introduced by the Saints. A little too late it feels…

2020-02-29T16:17:43.876Z

Giuseppe Muro: “Breathing space for West Ham. Pablo Fornals has been excellent this afternoon and he puts it on a plate for Michail Antonio. West Ham are heading two points clear of the relegation zone as it stands. David Moyes has got it spot on so far.”

2020-02-29T16:15:03.900Z

Antonio gets a goal his performance deserves – and it’s Fornals again with the assist! Haller holds up the ball brilliantly before tucking the pass to Fornals. He clips a delightful ball through to Antonio who finish past McCarthy with ease. A great goal!

GOAL!

2020-02-29T16:13:17.070Z

GOAL! West Ham 3-1 Southampton (Antonio, 54 minutes)

2020-02-29T16:11:32.343Z

2020-02-29T16:10:13.460Z

49 minutesSouthampton have been the better side in the opening exchanges here, but then again, they were in the first half as well!

2020-02-29T16:05:58.273Z

We’re back under way at the London Stadium!

HALF TIME

2020-02-29T15:49:35.743Z

Half time: West Ham 2-1 SouthamptonSebastien Haller’s goal is the difference at the break, after Obafemi cancelled out Bowe’s first goal for West Ham.

