🔥Jared Leto stunned by coronavirus pandemic after returning from 12-day desert meditation🔥

Jared Leto was left stunned by the scale of the global coronavirus pandemic after returning home from a 12-day silent meditation in the desert.

The Oscar-winning actor took to Twitter on Monday to tell fans he’d returned from the retreat on Sunday, to discover a world that’s “been changed forever”.

“Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility,” he tweeted. “Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on.”

He added: “Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.”

During his meditation, Jared had scheduled several tweets to go live on his account, including one which detailed the time he nearly died while rock climbing.

There have been more than 182,000 cases of coronavirus globally, with over 7,100 people dying of Covid-19.