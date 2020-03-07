🔥Jared Leto Shares Shocked NSFW Video After Near Death Climb With Free Solo Star🔥

Jared Leto has shown us time and time again that he’s not afraid to take risks, both as an actor and in his personal life. He’s also more than happy to share his adventures with fans. And the most recent proof of his more daring escapades included expletive-laden footage of his near death experience during a rock climbing trip with Free Solo star Alex Honnold.

A few years ago, the Morbius star accompanied the famous rock climber at Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas. On March 6, Jared Leto shared two tweets revealing a harrowing moment during their climb. In his first tweet, he shared details of how he nearly free fell off this mortal coil. He just so happened to have brought a camera with him during his climb, so he was able to capture proof of his death-defying experience. His first tweet included two photos — one of himself mid-climb. The second photo is a close-up shot of the frayed rope that almost spelled his doom. In the second tweet, he shared a short video that appears to have been taken mere moments after he nearly fell to his death. In the clip, he’s clearly out of breath — and overwhelmed — as he tries to explain what just happened to him:

Holy f-cking shit. Holy f-ck. It was fraying right at the point.

Though he didn’t film the actual near-death moment, the video captures the immediate aftermath — and gives you a sense of how high up he was in the air. Check it out for yourself below:

It was a strange moment – less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day ???????????? Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night… pic.twitter.com/Ua6DMLV7fE— JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 6, 2020

Jared Leto also shared how he was feeling at the moment, admitting that it all happened too quickly for him to be afraid at first. Apparently almost severing the rope that kept him alive wasn’t enough to scare him off of rock climbing, either. He ended his Twitter story by saying he and Alex Hannold continued their adventure well into the night.

Though the Free Solo star doesn’t appear in any of Jared Leto’s tweets, this isn’t the first time the pair have met up. The pair have been friends for years — in fact, Alex Hannold shared his own version of the Red Rock event on his Facebook page way back in 2017, months before his historic ascent of El Capitan, which became the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary.

It’s not clear what brought on Jared Leto’s sudden Twitter trip down memory lane. The actor recently shared that he was busy with Morbius reshoots, so maybe he was just trying to kill some time while on set. That film will hit theaters on July 31, 2020 — and you can catch some more exhilarating rock climbing footage by streaming Free Solo on Netflix.