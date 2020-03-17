🔥Jared Leto had 'no idea' about coronavirus after emerging from desert retreat🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Actor Jared Leto had the shock of a lifetime yesterday when he emerged from his 12-day desert retreat to find that the world changed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Leto said he had “no idea what was happening” as his phone had been taken away from him and he hadn’t been in contact with anybody outside.

In a message he posted to both Twitter and Instagram, he said, “Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility.”

“Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever,” he continued. “Mind blowing – to say the least.”

The actor revealed he was now getting caught up with everything, as his “friends and family all around the globe” had been updating him on the situation.

He also finished off the tweet with a message to his fans, writing, “Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all.”

He also posted a dramatic black and white selfie yesterday, presumably after he had been released from his silent meditation camp. He captioned it, “Stay safe.”

He also shared messages from the mindfulness and meditation app Headspace, including one from its CEO Sean Brecker who announced that “a free selection of meditation and mindfulness content” was now available on the paid-for app.

If Leto’s retreat ended yesterday and began on March 4, the United States would have been a very different place for the actor.

According to CNN, on March 4 there were just 158 cases of coronavirus across the country.

As of yesterday, there are now 3,487 cases of coronavirus and 68 deaths in the US due to Covid-19 according to the CDC.