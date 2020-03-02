🔥Japan confirms five more cases of coronavirus in Hokkaido: NHK🔥

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, are seen near a campaign banner for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at New Chitose Airport in Chitose, Hokkaido, northern Japan February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese authorities have confirmed five more cases of coronavirus in Hokkaido, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday, days after the northern island declared a state of emergency.

The new confirmed infections bring the total in Hokkaido to 77, NHK said. The island, which has a population of about 5 million people, has seen the largest number of cases in Japan.