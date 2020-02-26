Janitor angry over being sent home killed Maryland Heights co-worker before being shot by officer

Jaylen Greenlee embraces his friend Becca Johnson outside the Maryland Heights Community Center on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, after a gunman entered the complex and fired shots, killing at least one. Greenlee and Johnson were both inside at the time and had just been released. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

People just released from the Maryland Heights Community Center reunite with family members on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, after being trapped inside when a gunman entered the complex and fired shots, killing at least one. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

A group of people are released from the Maryland Heights Community Center on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, after being trapped inside when a gunman entered the complex and fired shots, killing at least one. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Maryland Heights Chief of Police Bill Carson holds press conference, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, to update the public with information about the shooting Monday night, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Maryland Heights Community Center where one employee was killed. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post- dispatch.com

UPDATED at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday with the identification of the suspected shooter and charges filed against him. MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A part-time janitor angry over being sent home shot and killed a supervisor at the Maryland Heights Community Center before he was shot and seriously wounded by a police officer, authorities said Tuesday.The woman killed Monday night was Maria Lucas, 45, of Olivette. The gunman, a 30-year-old man, was in serious condition Tuesday at a hospital, Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson said.

Maria Lucas, 45, of Olivette, was killed by a co-worker at the Maryland Heights Community Center on Feb. 24, 2020.

Michael J. Honkomp, 30, was charged on Feb. 25 with first-degree murder, first-degree assault on a special victim, resisting arrest and three counts of armed criminal action. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Heights police department

Authorities later identified him as Michael Joseph Honkomp, of the 200 block of St. Daniel Lane in Florissant. He was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, first-degree assault on a special victim, resisting arrest and armed criminal action.Honkomp approached Lucas around 8 p.m. Monday while she was sitting at the horseshoe-shaped front desk and, after a brief conversation, shot her in the head in the entryway to the center, authorities said. He did not attempt to leave and began pacing in the building’s front entry while still holding the gun. There were about 150 people, including many children, in the building at the time.A Maryland Heights police officer was outside the center in the parking lot when a woman ran to tell him about the gunman. The officer hurried inside the first set of glass doors and Honkomp immediately fired at the officer several times, breaking the glass to a second set of doors, authorities said. The officer returned fire before a brief gun battle ensued, Carson explained. More than a dozen rounds were fired between the two men, Carson said. The officer shot Honkomp multiple times, and was not hurt himself.”I think the officer reacted with incredible courage and bravery,” Carson said, adding that instead of retreating the officer ran after the gunman. “During the gun battle the officer was there all by himself and he stayed with the suspect.”The exchange of gunfire probably lasted “a matter of seconds” but likely felt like an eternity for the officer, Carson said. The officer has been out of the academy for 14 months but acted like a veteran, Carson said. The chief would not identify the officer Tuesday. Maryland Heights Mayor Mike Moeller in a statement Tuesday said the officer “showed selfless bravery and put the public’s safety above his own.”The officer was on duty and in uniform at the time. He had been filing a report in a police substation at the community center and had just left the building on McKelvey Road when the gunfire began. The woman killed, Lucas, was an employee of the Parks and Recreation Department for seven years and had started as a camp counselor. She was well known in the community because she was a senior staff member at the center and often sat at the front desk, Carson said. Lucas’ family members said they were still in shock Tuesday and were too distraught to talk about the death. Lucas’ neighbors said she lived with her father, who has been ill many years, and had cared for her mother who died of cancer last year.“It’s devastating,” neighbor Sandy Morgan said of her friend’s death. “It’s been such a sad time for the family.”Morgan called Lucas “world class.” “You couldn’t ask for a better neighbor,” she said. Another neighbor, Leroy Love, said Lucas used to work as an aide in the Special School District of St. Louis County with Love’s wife. “She was a hard worker, a good person,” he said.Maryland Heights City Councilwoman Susan Taylor said Tuesday she met Lucas by accident when Lucas helped her find an item at a Walgreens store, and they formed a fast connection.She was “a smiling person. Sweet and funny,” Taylor said. “I’m sure she will be missed by so many people.”Honkomp had worked for the city for less than three years, authorities said.He used a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun. Carson said the city has a policy against bringing a gun into the workplace, but that was not why Honkomp was being sent home.Carson declined to specify why Honkomp was asked to leave work, but a law enforcement source told the Post-Dispatch that he had made inappropriate remarks over a city public works radio. Lucas had overheard the remarks and told the man he shouldn’t talk in that manner, according to the source, who asked not to be identified because the person is not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation.During the shooting, many of the community center’s staff helped protect people by finding them hiding places and, in some cases, getting children out of the building. At the time of the shooting, the center was busy with events including volleyball, pickleball, karate classes and a swimming pool full of families.Sasha Kondratyeva was exercising on a treadmill on the second floor of the center when she heard a loud bang and went to see what happened. She then saw the shooter frantically pacing in the entryway with a gun in his hand.”I thought he was there to protect us at first because he was wearing a blue shirt like the employees,” Kondratyeva said. She took a short video on her phone of the gunman before staff told her to find cover and she heard a series of loud shots when the officer arrived, she said. Everyone on the second floor then ran to hide and Kondratyeva got into a utility closet with about 20 people. Many quietly called their families to tell them they loved them. Parents who were separated from their children in the facility’s childcare center worried about their kids. Some men in the closet picked up small weights they planned to hit the shooter with if he tried to enter, Kondratyeva said. “I thought this could be it for me,” Kondratyeva said. “I keep replaying in my head what happened now.”After about 30 to 40 minutes, police cleared them from the closet. The shooting was captured on video, including by a body camera worn by the officer and several security cameras in the building, Carson said. Investigators are reviewing the footage and will eventually do a review of the police and staff response, he said.“We will be looking for lessons learned,” he said. “You want to know, were there red flags? Were there indicators that something like this could possibly occur?“The city issued a statement Monday saying the community center will be closed until further notice.

