Janet Jackson bringing her ‘Black Diamond’ tour to Enterprise Center

Singer Janet Jackson performs on the fourth day of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Temperatures are expected to soar over the weekend as a heatwave hits parts of Europe, while the festival runs for five days and is one of the largest events of its kind in the world. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Janet Jackson’s “Black Diamond World Tour” comes to Enterprise Center with a show on July 31. The new tour will feature an all-new production, new music and greatest hits. Her forthcoming album will be titled “Black Diamond.”The tour will include a special performance of “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814” album, which recently celebrated its 30th anniverary.Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at livenation.com and at the box office. Tickets are $$49.95-$499.95.Additional European dates and the rest of the world date will be announced later.The tour begins June 24 in Miami.

