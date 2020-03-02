🔥Jane Shepherdson on the rent-a-porter revolution🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

For those of us who grew up salivating over the rails of our favourite high-street stores in the same way we did the pick-and-mix counter at Woolworths, the statistic that 300,000 tonnes of clothing are dumped in landfill every year, leaves a terrible taste.

For Jane Shepherdson — the fashion executive credited with building Topshop into a global brand — it’s a realisation that keeps her awake at night.

“I feel responsible. What we tried to do was make the high street more compelling, more beautiful, more fun,” she says, “I am guilty. I was very much part of the problem.”

It’s five years since the 58-year-old quit the high street for good, having followed her time at Topshop with an eight-year stint transforming Whistles from little-known occasionwear brand into a global success story. We are meeting to discuss her new venture My Wardrobe HQ, a fashion rental service that invites customers to borrow and buy clothes from a host of brand partners and private sellers. It is the brainchild of Sacha Newall, a marketing exec and Tina Lake, a former fashion buyer, and is among a crop of new designer rental start-ups kick-starting a rental revolution in the UK. In September following a sabbatical year touring the US with her husband, a human-rights lawyer, Shepherdson was appointed its chairwoman.

“I was looking for a way to repent,” says Shepherdson, who cites a year staying in Airbnbs as a catalyst for her new venture. “I absolutely love fashion, it’s transformative. We don’t want to lose it — we just have to find new ways to enjoy it.”

Shepherdson, who climbed through the ranks at the Arcadia Group from a warehouse picker to the woman in charge, has mixed feelings about the decline of the high street that was once her life force. “Places like Primark have a place. It’s what people can afford and I accept that. But what I don’t accept is the excess.”

It’s this repulsion that deterred her from launching an eco-minded fashion brand of her own. “I hate the word

sustainable. I think there are lots of brands that are being responsible, whether that’s using organic cotton or getting a certain group of women into work, and that’s fine. But so many of them are producing stuff that frankly isn’t good enough, and will also end up in landfill. I thought it all seemed like a bit of a lie so I came round to thinking about rental.”

Five months on, and Shepherdson is already working wonders for My Wardrobe HQ — its profile has been boosted enormously by her presence. In December, Arizona Muse and Mary Charteris were among the high profile ambassadors to walk the red carpet at the Fashion Awards in looks borrowed from the brand. The site has also endeared itself to the notoriously difficult-to-please fashion crowd who have been borrowing its star pieces to wear on the front rows of Milan and New York during the recent round of shows.

It’s the accessibility of fashion rental that proves most compelling for Shepherdson. “I love that you can wear an Alaïa dress that you could never afford to buy,” she says. That sellers can also use the site to supplement their own income, either through selling or rental, is also an attractive benefit.

Granted, rental isn’t necessarily a cheap option — customers can expect to pay anything from £20 to £400 per day for a dress, or 10 to 20 per cent of the retail price — but Shepherdson is addressing the cost issue by attracting a broader spectrum of brands to the site in order to allow them to cater to a wider customer dynamic. She believes that gaining customer’s trust is the real challenge. “This is a new world for most people. We need to show customers need to believe that the item they order is going to get there on time, that it’s going to be clean.”

Not surprisingly, the other thing that people worry about is what happens if they throw a glass of red wine over the item they’re borrowing. To tackle these issues, My Wardrobe HQ pieces are held in a central warehouse, instead of in private sellers’ homes, and are subject to an intense “ozone cleaning” process each time they are loaned. Damaged items are assessed and customers are billed accordingly.

“We would love to get to the stage where loaners could hold their own items like some of our competitors do, but we’re not convinced the customer gets the service she deserves.”

While this is a relatively new format for the UK, it has proved extraordinarily successful for New York-based trailblazer Rent the Runway which launched in 2009 and is now valued at $1 billion. Are Londoners too obsessed with ownership to fully get behind the rental revolution? “People just don’t think of rental here yet. Sure, we are a bit more cynical. But I am totally convinced that once people try it they will be sold.”

Collaborations with major brands, among them Coach and Mulberry, are also very much part of Shepherdson’s plans to entice customers to the site. Although she admits that some brands have been more forthcoming than others.

“Some designers rightly see rental as a great way to deal with dead stock. You and I might know it’s this season but the customer doesn’t care. There is all this designer womenswear just sitting there.” Additionally, Shepherdson is talks with a host of designers regarding the idea that they could produce collections especially for the rental market — a development that would be seismic where the broader fashion industry is concerned.

The brand is also dedicated to offering a physical experience to its predominantly digital customer base as well as to improving the functionality of its website which is currently, not the easiest, or glossiest. Last year My Wardrobe HQ opened a store in Brompton Road where renters and rentees are invited to drop off garments as well as try things on. Shepherdson has also masterminded a partnership with Liberty which hosts a pop-up style shop offering rental of a host of its bestselling labels, as well as the chance to borrow items owned by some its celebrity customers including Poppy Delevingne and Arizona Muse.

For a high-street stalwart of her pedigree, it’s this bricks-and-mortar aspect to the rental revolution that is proving most exciting.

“There’s always someone in our store trying something on. I’d love it to be the norm where you could go to the high street and engage with a rental service. Of course, landlords will have to lower their rents first”.

As the British high street teeters on the edge of extinction, this innovative thinking seems more important than ever. “The high street still needs to be a place where communities can come together.”

Shepherdson splits her responsibilities at My Wardrobe HQ with the London Fashion Fund, an initiative funded by the Mayor’s office which is engaged in investing in new business that is either environmentally or socially conscious. She is a firm believer that the future of fashion lies with the small brands which are the antithesis of the high street juggernauts that defined her early years. “The most compelling new businesses are focused on being responsible. They don’t want to be massive. London is full of small and dynamic start-ups and so many inspiring individuals. It’s an exciting time”.

Where her own shopping habits are concerned, Shepherdson has called a halt. “When we went to America I got rid of nearly all our furniture and so many clothes. Now, I feel no need to replace it. I like the lightness.”