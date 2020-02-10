🔥Jane Fonda rewears red gown from 2014 to the 2020 Oscars🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Jane Fonda arrived at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night in a red Elie Saab gown she had previously worn six years ago.

Fonda had first worn the sequinned dress from Elie Saab’s fall/winter 2013 Haute Couture Collection to the 67th International Cannes Film Festival in 2014.

For this year’s Academy Awards, she accessorized the look with a pixie crop, smokey eye and Pomellato Tango earrings with brown diamonds, Iconica Bangle with brown diamonds and Sabbia ring. In an Instagram post Fonda explained she chose to wear Pomellato “because it only uses responsible, ethically harvested gold and sustainable diamonds.”

This time around she also accessorised the look with a red coat slung over her shoulder. More than a straightforward styling choice, the coat had meaning because Fonda stated it is the last item of clothing she will ever buy.

(REUTERS)

As an environmental activist, Fonda spent most Fridays in October and November last year peacefully protesting the dangers of climate change at the United States Capitol.

Jane Fonda at the Cannes Film Festical 2014 (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Variety))

Fonda, who calls her protests Fire Drill Fridays, was arrested on five consecutive Fridays, the first time on October 11 alongside members of Oil Change International, an environmentalist non-profit group.

On the day of her first Friday arrest, the activist pledged to never buy another article of clothing ever again. In fact, Fonda claimed that the red coat she has been wearing every week is the last vestment she purchased.

“You see this coat? I needed something red and I went out and found this coat on sale. This is the last article of clothing that I will ever buy,” she told a crowd last year during her “Fire Drill Fridays,” during which the actress is regularly arrested for protesting against inaction on climate change on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Jane Fonda is arrested during a climate change protest on Capitol Hill on October 18 2019(Getty Images)

“When I talk to people about, ‘We don’t really need to keep shopping. We shouldn’t look to shopping for our identity. We don’t need more stuff,’ then I have to walk the walk too,” she continued. “So I’m not buying any more clothes.”

Other stars championed sustainability on the red carpet, Margot Robbie wore a black vintage Chanel gown while Charlie’s Angels director Elizabeth Banks arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars bash in a scarlet Badgley Mischka creation that she wore to the publication’s party in 2004.