The family of Spurs star Jan Vertonghen were threatened at knifepoint by masked raiders during a burglary on his north London home.

The armed intruders broke into the property before confronting the player’s wife and children and stealing a “number of items”.

The incident took place on Tuesday, when 32-year-old Vertonghen was in Germany for the second leg of Tottenham’s Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig.

A spokesman for the club said the family were going through a “terribly traumatic time”.

Police confirmed men wearing balaclavas forced their way into the house while his wife and children were inside.

“We have been supporting Jan and his family through this terribly traumatic time,” said a Spurs spokesperson.

“We encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to help the police with their investigation.”

A Met Police spokesman said: “Police were called to a residential address in NW3 at 7.49pm on 10 March to a report of a burglary.

“Officers attended. It was reported four men wearing balaclavas, armed with knives, had forced entry to the property and stolen a number of items before leaving.

“Nobody was injured. The suspects had left the scene before officers arrived. There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 7358/10March.