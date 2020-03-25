🔥Jan Vertonghen to weigh up 'pros and cons' of staying at Tottenham🔥

Jan Vertonghen says he is weighing up the “pros and cons” of staying at Tottenham beyond this season.

The 32-year-old is out of contract on June 30 and he has attracted interest from Italy, with Inter Milan eager to sign another cut-price player from Spurs having already recruited Christian Eriksen for £17million in January.

With professional football on hold until at least April 30 but the Premier League committed to finishing the campaign, the future is particularly unclear for out-of-contract players, who may have to agree short extensions if the season runs into July.

Vertonghen told Belgian show De Kleedkamer: “I’m in a process right now that I have to grab a piece of paper and write down the pros and cons of the options I will have soon.

“I will really have to decide what I want in my career. In three to four years, I will normally return to the place where I will likely settle down.

“I have to start thinking about where I still want to live, what language I want to learn, what culture I still want to live in.

“And also very importantly: which competitions and prizes I still want to win. I don’t want to regret anything in my career.”

Vertonghen has struggled to hold down a first-team place this season but Spurs manager Jose Mourinho said in December he would like the former Ajax player to follow Toby Alderweireld in agreeing a contract extension.

Vertonghen’s agent, Tom De Mul, said similarly after the defender’s dismayed reaction to being substituted early in the FA Cup win over Southampton in February.

“Jan is still super happy at Spurs and loves London,” De Mul told Belgian outlet HLN. “He is still very committed. There’s a lot of respect for Tottenham, just like there is a lot of respect from the club towards us. That’s logical after eight seasons. There is a connection.

“We haven’t reached an agreement as yet, but we don’t rule out anything. There’s interest in him as a free agent, but Spurs is a very interesting option for us. The door’s still open.”

Vertonghen has previously said he would like to finish his career with Ajax.