Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has compared Jan Oblak to Barcelona’s Lionel Messi after the goalkeeper’s heroic display in their 3-2 win over Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Oblak produced a series of spectacular saves to deny the Reds in normal time at Anfield and kept Atleti in it until late in the night, when substitute Marcos Llorente struck twice and Alvaro Morata scored another to fire the Rojiblancos into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“We have a goalkeeper who is the best in the world, no doubt” Simeone said after the game. “I have been saying that for some time.

“It’s like Barcelona who have Messi.

“He decides games with his attacking play; Oblak resolves them with his saves.”

On the performance as a whole, the Argentine said: “I’m very happy for the team and for the club. We are back among the best eight teams in Europe and against an extraordinary rival.

“A really important rival with the fans pushing them on. And we came through it like that. It was an amazing game from Oblak and Llorente revolutionised the team.”