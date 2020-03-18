🔥Jamie Oliver's The Naked Chef studio is for sale as three-bedroom home🔥

1/58

Familiar setting

The property where Jamie Oliver slid down the banister to film The Naked Chef is on the market.

PA

2/58

Great location

Tucked away behind Highbury and Islington Station…

3/58

Spotted

…fans will recognise the space in which The Naked Chef was filmed.

4/58

London pad

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has two terraces.

5/58

Buzz

With Upper Street just a few yards away the new owners will never be short of great boutiques and restaurants to visit.

6/58

For sale

It is listed with Dexters for £1.75 million.

> Scroll right for more A-list homes…

7/58

Moving on

Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman are selling their New York penthouse. The couple bought the two-bedroom Upper West Side property four years ago for £1.9 million and have now put it on the market with Sotheby’s International Realty for £2.6 million.

> Read more

8/58

A fashionable buy

Emma and Jens Grede, the power couple behind Good American and Frame fashion brands, are selling their London townhouse for £5.5 million.

> Read more

9/58

Renovation woes

TV presenter Mark Wright and actress Michelle Keegan have hit a snag on their dream Essex home renovation after the local council expressed concern over drainage.

> Read more

Getty Images

10/58

Star-studded

A one-bedroom apartment is for sale in the same building as west London’s most prominent recording studio – frequently used by big-name musicians including Adele, Kanye West, Stormzy and Kylie Minogue.

> Read more

11/58

£25 million ‘project’ for sale…

The ultimate doer-upper in one of London’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, where A-list residents include the Beckhams and Simon Cowell, is for sale.

> Read more

12/58

More A-list homes: Orlando’s contemporary-cool house

British actor Orlando Bloom, who is expecting a baby with his fiancée singer Katy Perry, is selling his Beverly Hills home for £6.2 million. In one of the most sought-after streets in Los Angeles, known as Billionaires Row, the plot has breathtaking city and ocean views.

> Read more

13/58

Inspiring setting

This eight-bedroom country estate, where Bond author Ian Fleming was inspired to write Diamonds Are Forever and Goldfinger, is for sale for £2.3 million.

> Read more

14/58

The Hampstead movie house

This four-bedroom home – currently arranged as two apartments – was where Diane Keaton starred with Brendan Gleeson in the 2017 movie Hampstead. It’s for sale for £2.75 million.

> Read more

15/58

Meg Ryan’s Californian pad

Meg Ryan has bought a new home in Santa Barbara on the California coast after falling in love with the views. The You’ve Got Mail star paid £4 million for the ranch through Sotheby’s.

> Read more

16/58

What a portfolio

Harry Styles has paid just over £4 million for a third house in the north London enclave where he has already spent over £11 million.

> Read more

Dave Benett

17/58

Sixties feel

An ultra-modern one-bedroom flat on the 43rd floor of Baltimore Tower in Canary Wharf has been given a highly individual look in homage to the owner’s favourite television show, The Crown, starring Olivia Colman, as the Queen. It’s for sale for £725,000.

> Read more

18/58

Well-connected in Wembley

This four-bedroom home has been a filming location for decades, including for Tesco and for Him, the 2016 ITV mini-series starring Fionn Whitehead. Listed at £785,000 and 20 minutes from Euston, the semi-detached house with a garden would be great for a central London commute.

> Read more

19/58

Grand Florentine villa

The Tuscan former family home of Carlo Lorenzini — author of The Adventures of Pinocchio, about the little wooden boy whose nose grew when he told lies — is for sale with Hamptons for £17.5 million.

> Read more

20/58

Live near Paul McCartney

A fan of The Beatle’s with deep pockets could become Sir Paul McCartney’s neighbour by snapping up a £17 million “doer upper” in St John’s Wood.

It is near Abbey Road Studios and the zebra crossing immortalised by The Beatles for the cover for their 11th album — a picture replicated hundreds of times a day by tourists.

> Read more

21/58

TV writers’ former home

This Teddington townhouse was a favourite of husband-and wife TV writer-producers Jan Etherington and Gavin Petrie.

> Read more

22/58

Jennifer Lawrence’s Manhattan penthouse

The actress has dropped the asking price of her NYC apartment by £2.6million.

> Read more

23/58

Beckham’s granny annexe

Thoughtful parents Victoria and David are renovating their £31 million Holland Park mansion to include an annexe for when Brooklyn, 20, and his American actress girlfriend Nicola Peltz come to stay.

> Read more

24/58

Call the Midwife set

Fans glued to series nine of Call The Midwife, starring Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin, could rent a glam filming location used for the BBC TV hit. Four-bedroom Holborn Close, a converted chapel in Mill Hill NW7, is listed with Foxtons for £11,000 a week.

> Read more

25/58

A romantic sale

A home once lived in by Queen of Romance, Dame Barbara Cartland, has been put on the market on Valentine’s Day. The mega mansion in Mayfair has a price tag of £40 million.

> Read more

26/58

Jeff Bezos buys LA’s most expensive home

The world’s richest man Jeff Bezos has reportedly purchased a lavish £127 million ($165 million) Beverly Hills estate — the most expensive home ever sold in Los Angeles.

> Read more

27/58

On the move

Pop star Demi Lovato has put her Hollywood Hills home up for sale with an asking price of £6.9 million.

> Read more

28/58

Celebrity style

Oprah Winfrey is among A-list clients of furniture maker and designer David Linley. The Queen’s nephew’s opulent brand is seen at 1 Queen Anne’s Gate in St James’s Park, where 27 spectacular homes are furnished in Linley homeware.

> Read more

29/58

Calling Vin’s fans

Fans of Fast & Furious actor Vin Diesel could snap up this four-bedroom ski chalet in the French Alps with the Hollywood hardman’s motorbike included in the deal. It’s for sale at £3.8 million through Free Spirit Alpine.

> Read more

30/58

Inside a St John’s Wood mega mansion

A newly built 10-bedroom mansion in St John’s Wood has become the most expensive home to go on the London market this year, with a price tag of £75 million. Celebrity neighbours have included heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, while nearby residents have included singers Rihanna and Robbie Williams, as well as acting stars Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory.

31/58

Overlooking Portobello Road

A pristine flat is for sale above The London Antique Clock Centre in Portobello Road, Notting Hill. The property has a view of Alice’s Antiques which was used for filming the Paddington movies starring Julie Walters and Hugh Bonneville.

> Read more

32/58

Film set

The Personal History of David Copperfield has opened in cinemas to rave reviews.

Starring Dev Patel in the title role, the comedy-drama puts a twist on the classic Dickens tale.

One of the key filming locations, this large period Hertfordshire country house is available to rent.

Called Bedmond, it is listed with Fresh Locations. Price on application.

> Read more

33/58

Michelle’s Brooklyn brownstone

Michelle Williams and fiancé Thomas Kail have invested in a New York home. The Blue Valentine actress and the Tony Award-winning Hamilton director paid £8.3 million for their Brooklyn Heights brownstone. The 3,000sq ft house comes with a plot of land where the couple, who are expecting their first child together, could potentially build an extension.

> Read more

Getty Images/iStockphoto

34/58

Jason and Rosie’s next move

South London has more appeal than LA, it seems, for hardman actor Jason Statham and his model fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

And with £14 million in their pockets from the sale of their four-bedroom Malibu home, the London property world is their big, juicy oyster.

> Read more

35/58

New-look mansion

Kimye have unveiled their newly transformed home in the Hidden Hills — seven years since first spotting the former “McMansion” while out on a family walk.

The power couple snapped up their estate, with a 16,000 square foot property, for £15.4 million ($20 million) in 2014.

> Read more

36/58

Bat Pack

Gary Barlow has joined the Celebrity Bat Pack — an exclusive group forced to rethink home renovations because of the presence of the little creatures on their property.

Barlow has agreed with conservationists to install a bat box at his Oxfordshire mansion and in exchange will be allowed to build a garage for his car collection.

> Read more

Alamy Stock Photo

37/58

Expensive split

Ant McPartlin’s ex-wife Lisa Armstrong is looking for a buyer for the Chiswick house she was awarded in the couple’s £31 million divorce settlement. They paid £2.3 million for the five-bedroom house in 2006 and it is now worth about £6 million.

> Read more

Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock

38/58

Little bit of England

Chat show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife actress Portia de Rossi have invested in a Tudor-style timber-framed house with three bedrooms, an orangery and two barns. The modern house, built in Surrey, was carefully dismantled and then shipped to Montecito, Santa Barbara County to be painstakingly reconstructed there.

> Read more

39/58

Time to buy?

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex step back from their royal roles, will they build their property portfolio?

If so, they might fancy this three-bedroom penthouse with Brook House – where Prince Harry gathered pals for goodbye beers – as their local. It’s for sale for £3,135,000 with Savills, in a new block aptly called The Windsor.

> Read more

40/58

Moving plans?

A loft apartment for sale in Islington could be perfect for Malia Obama and boyfriend Rory Farquharson should they make a London move. The 21-year-old lovebirds have been staying at Rory’s £1.8 million family home in Islington and are regularly spotted strolling around the local area.

> Read more

41/58

Mystery buyer

Michelle Pfeiffer and her TV producer husband, David E. Kelley, have sold their San Francisco estate for £16.9 million. The Hollywood actress originally listed the place for £22.7 million in 2018 but agreed to drop the price for a mystery cash buyer.

> Read more

42/58

Rocketman home

Taron Egerton scooped a Golden Globe for his role in Elton John biopic Rocketman. The lavish property seen throughout the film has been listed to rent.

> Read more

AFP via Getty Images

43/58

To rent

Egerton is seen throughout the movie in a lavish British property that is available to rent. The Hertfordshire home has a very glamorous interior with white marble floors, and a terrace that overlooks the pool. Available to hire with Fresh Locations (poa).

> Read more

44/58

On location

A house that has come up for sale in Buckinghamshire will be familiar to viewers who were hooked on Gold Digger, the BBC’s winter hit age gap drama starring Julia Ormond and Ben Barnes.

The five-bedroom property near Stoke Poges was built in the Fifties to look like the then-owner’s other house in Malibu, California. Since remodelled, it’s now for sale with The Modern House for £3 million.

> Read more

45/58

Kim’s former villa

The former marital home of Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries is on the market for £4.3 million. During their brief marriage they lived in this villa in a quiet cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills. The alfresco areas are a big draw with a gorgeous outdoor patio and fireplace, a hillside gazebo, a pool, waterfall, outdoor kitchen and bar.

> Read more

46/58

New boho look

TV reality star Megan McKenna’s choice of interiors for her recent fashion shoot certainly ties in with her new boho image. Bohemia 1, the shoot location in Essex, has floral wallpapers, a copper rolltop bath, whitewashed beamed ceilings and vintage furniture that takes its inspiration from a Parisian boudoir. The location’s for hire via 1st Option with nearby Epping station on the Central line.

> Read more

47/58

Film set ready

Guy Ritchie and Madonna once lived in Queens Gate Mews in Kensington, with the British film director even using it as a location for his film Layer Cake. A four-bedroom house on the corner of the mews is on the market with Lurot Brand for £3.45 million and it is a blank canvas. The house is being sold with swish plans for a renovation.

> Read more

48/58

Rare opportunity

This Hackney recording and fashion studio could also be a cool home. Neighbours have spotted US actor and director Cuba Gooding Jr visiting Wood Mill Studios. The Victorian property is split as a commercial space with two residential floors above. From the Prince Edward Road exterior it resembles a New York loft.

> Read more

49/58

Famous history

Built in 1913, Hotham Hall was originally the church hall for neighbouring St Mary’s in Putney. However, it went on to become something of a rock’n’roll legend, with the likes of Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones, as well as The Who, performing there in the Sixties.

> Read more

50/58

Film set street

This pretty three-bedroom pink house in Bayswater Street, Chelsea’s most “Instagram-able” road, is filled with secrets. It was used for the 2011 film adaptation of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, starring Gary Oldman as George Smiley and Benedict Cumberbatch as Peter Guillam. It’s on Russell Simpson’s books for £2,975,000.

> Read more

51/58

A long commute

Singer and TV chat show host Kelly Clarkson is saying goodbye to her Tennessee lake house. Clarkson films America’s version of The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show in Los Angeles and is tired of the 4,000-mile round trip commute. She has put the grand 20,121sq ft home in Hendersonville, 25 miles up the Cumberland River from Nashville, on the market for £5.6 million.

> Read more

52/58

Kray twins’ film house for rent

Legend, the 2015 movie with Tom Hardy as notorious Sixties East End gangster twins Ronnie and Reggie Kray, was filmed at a double-fronted Georgian house that’s now available to rent in Whittlesey Street, Waterloo SE1. It is listed at £4,312 per month with Stirling Ackroyd.

> Read more

53/58

On location

The charming Suffolk vicarage that was a location for Shakespeare in Love (1998) – starring Gwyneth Paltrow – has found a buyer. After many happy years owning the house, writer and actor Ian Kelly sold the seven-bedroom property. It was priced at £1.25 million through Savills.

> Read more

54/58

Quirky features

Actress and musician Zooey Deschanel has listed her Manhattan Beach home for £4.6 million. The three-storey, five-bedroom house covers 4,900sq ft. The kitchen and front garden have been recently made over and romantic features include “I love you so much” spelled out in navy blue tiles on the bathroom floor.

> Read more

55/58

A-list set

This photo-shoot location used by supermodel Kate Moss and actress Jaime Winstone is for hire. The hauntingly beautiful house in Notting Hill has distressed-pink walls, parquet floors and antique furnishings. The main space would make an atmospheric festive supper club setting. Visit 1st Option for more details.

> Read more

56/58

New venture?

Shepherd’s of Westminster, a restaurant once owned by The Italian Job actor Michael Caine, is for sale. It is on Fleurets’ books, with price details on request.

> Read more

57/58

Katie Holmes’s Calabasas base

Actress Katie Holmes bought a six-bedroom 6,040sq ft home in 2014, after her divorce from Tom Cruise, paying nearly £3 million. Now it’s back on the market at £3.5 million with Sotheby’s International Realty.

> Read more

58/58

Craig David’s Miami ‘party pad’

British pop star Craig David has sold his Miami penthouse flat — best known for its legendary reputation as a ‘party pad’ among celebrity circles — for £3.3 million.

> Read more