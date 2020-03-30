🔥Jamie Oliver to shoot the rest of Keep Cooking and Carry On series at home on an iPhone🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Jamie Oliver will continue to film his new series, Keep Cooking and Carry On, during the lockdown, it was announced today.

Ahead of the sixth episode of the timely series (which airs tonight at 5: 30pm on channel 4), the Jamie Oliver team has announced plans to continue to film the series while residents of the UK are in isolation in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The first five episodes of the series – which aired last week – were shot over a period of 48 hours before the lockdown was announced.

As Oliver, like the rest of the UK, is now in isolation with his family, he has said he will film the rest of the series from his home on an iPhone without a camera crew and with help from his wife, Jools, and five kids. The first iPhone-shot episode is set to air tonight, Monday March 30.

The series shows viewers creative things to do with their kitchen staples and how to whip up family meals no matter their budget or ingredients in the house.

When the show was originally announced, Oliver said in a statement: “Cooking nutritious meals for yourself and your loved ones has never been more important.

Jamie Oliver’s new series, Keep Cooking and Carry On, will continue from lockdown (Jamie Oliver)

“This show will be packed with easy and delicious recipes that the whole family can enjoy, plus loads of tips, tricks and hacks for simple swaps and ways you can make the recipes work with what you’ve got. Let’s big up those store cupboard and freezer faves and hero recipes you can take lots of ways.”

So far, Oliver has shown viewers how to make risotto, eggless chocolate puddings, fish pie and how to make a basic bread dough among other recipes.