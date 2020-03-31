🔥Jamie O'Hara blasts Ross McCormack for allegedly hosting Jack Grealish party during lockdown🔥

Jamie O’Hara has taken aim at former Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack for his role in the Jack Grealish controversy, calling the Scot a ‘complete idiot’ for allegedly hosting a party during the coronavirus lockdown.

Grealish apologised for breaching government coronavirus guidelines after being photographed at the scene of a traffic accident which prompted a police investigation on Sunday.

Grealish said he was “deeply embarrassed”, explaining that he had ignored social distancing and lockdown measures to visit a friend at his house.

McCormack is widely reported to have been the friend in question – with his one-time Fulham teammate O’Hara insisting he must also take some of the blame for the incident.

He told talkSPORT: “As well, no one has talked about Ross, who is a complete idiot for throwing a party during the lockdown and inviting Jack Grealish – just because your career has gone down the pan, now you’re going to bring Jack Grealish into it?

“So he’s an idiot, but also Jack should not be leaving his house.”

Grealish said he was ‘deeply embarrassed’ by his actions in a video apology released on Monday.