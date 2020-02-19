🔥Jamie Dornan And Shailene Woodley Are A Sexy Disaster In Endings, Beginnings Trailer🔥

Shailene Woodley has made a lot of interesting choices in her transition from teenaged to adult actress. Among these choices have been some romantic films, but her latest Endings, Beginnings will be her most adult yet.

In fact, the first look at Endings, Beginnings has Shailene Woodley’s character navigating the end of the relationship and the beginning of another as she also seemingly tackles another issue: feeling restless, wanting to travel and not knowing exactly what to do with her life. She’s in fact a bit of a disaster, as you can see below:

Unlike The Fault in Our Stars or The Spectacular Now, Endings, Beginnings will follow Shailene Woodley as a young woman who, after a break up becomes involved with two men, played by Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan, who also happen to become friends. If you want to see the three actors making a sexy mess out of things, this is definitely a trailer you want to watch.

In fact, the first look at the new movie is very clear on a love triangle between Jamie Dornan’s Jack, Sebastian Stan’s Frank and Shailene Woodley’s Daphne but is not clear on much else. It’s prettily shot, however, and it’s very clear that Woodley is super proud of how the movie ultimately came out, as she noted on Instagram:

Fucking so proud of this one. mostly because our hearts exploded wider and truer with each improvised word that escaped our lips. with each silent beat that swallowed our breaths. we stared. we questioned. we laughed. we wept. we inhaled, and forgot to exhale. we made out. (a LOT). we LOVED. deeper and purer than I’ve ever loved on any film set. welcome to a slightly altered autobiography of our lives.

After spending a year playing different journalists after Fifty Shades Freed, the actor is back to his romantic movie roots and I personally can’t get enough.