🔥Jamie Carragher slams 'disgraceful' Tanguy Ndombele and insists Mourinho will sell him: 'He doesn't like him'🔥

Jamie Carragher has labelled Tanguy Ndombele ‘a disgrace’ after his poor performance against Burnley and doesn’t believe the midfielder has a future at Tottenham.

The Frenchman is Tottenham’s all-time record signing, arriving from Lyon in a £60m summer deal, but has failed to live up to his reputation with his fitness a particular concern.

Jose Mourinho – following Ndombele’s woeful 45-minute display against Burnley on Saturday – singled the midfielder out, insisting that he cannot keep giving the 23-year-old opportunities to shine.

Carragher, although admitting it was perhaps not best to criticise Ndombele in public, stressed that his words were entirely justified.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher said: “His performance was nothing short of a disgrace in terms of his effort off the ball.

Ndomebele was brought off at half-time agaisnt Burnley (AFP via Getty Images)

“On the ball, he was very good. But off the ball…you can’t believe what you’re seeing.

“If you look at the stats, he was the best on the ball in terms of passes completed and accuracy – he very rarely loses the ball.

“But not one sprint in 45 minutes, the top speeds he was tenth – I imagine Hugo Lloris was number 11.

“He either can’t run or he doesn’t want to run. Both of them are not good things. He doesn’t like to run or defend, everything’s almost walking or jogging like an old man.

“When the ball comes to him he comes alive, but that is not enough.

“I don’t think there’s much future for Ndombele. I think he’s started five or six games in 25 under Jose Mourinho. He doesn’t like him.”

Sven-Goran Eriksson, a guest on the show, said Ndombele will have improve if he is to last in the Premier League.

“It was [Ndombele’s performance] worse than I thought,” Eriksson said after seeing his highlights. “This is not for the Premier League. If you don’t run, you can’t play in the Premier League.

“He needs to add to his game otherwise he will never make it in the Premier League. It seems his attitude is totally missing.”