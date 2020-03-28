🔥Jamie Carragher names seven Liverpool players in Premier League team of the season🔥

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has used the break in Premier League action to pick his team of the season so far.

And the former Reds defender has named SEVEN players from his old club in his selection, while two stars from second-placed Manchester City make the cut.

Jurgen Klopp’s side currently enjoy a 25-point lead at the summit and were just two wins away from clinching the title prior to the campaign being suspended as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Consequently, Carragher has not shied away from singling out several Liverpool players as the best in their position in his latest column for the Telegraph.

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson – Sheffield United

“In the Premier League, Henderson has as many clean sheets as Alisson, and his save success rate is an impressive 76 per cent – just behind Liverpool’s number one.

“On balance – given Sheffield United were tipped to be in a relegation rather than top four battle – I think Henderson deserves recognition. It will be interesting to see what happens if his parent club, Manchester United, take him back this summer.”

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

“His form speaks for itself with 12 Premier League assists. He is Liverpool’s playmaker at right back.

“Honourable mentions to Leicester’s Ricardo Periera and Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka. They have enjoyed good seasons. But they are not at Alexander-Arnold’s level yet.”

Centre-back: Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool

(Action Images via Reuters)

“Quite simply, one of the best players in the world. Since moving to Liverpool, Van Dijk has been elevated into that sphere of players who could play for any side.

“He is so good, sometimes it feels he is taken for granted. Whenever the player of the year is debated, it is strange how few pundits put him forward.”

Centre-back: Joe Gomez – Liverpool

“Leicester pair Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu have been outstanding and I was prepared to trigger a healthy debate by selecting Harry Maguire.

“But how can I separate Van Dijk and Gomez? They have not lost a league game as a central defensive partnership, and in some games Gomez has eclipsed his senior partner.”

Left-back: Andy Robertson – Liverpool

“Again, in the interest of balance I was scratching my head and asking who could reasonably challenge Robertson for this position? The answer is no-one.

“He has seven assists in the Premier League and remains the outstanding left back playing in English football. To put it into perspective, Leicester’s Ben Chilwell and Everton’s Lucas Digne have three and five Premier League assists, respectively.”

Central midfield: Jordan Henderson – Liverpool

(REUTERS)

“His consistent excellence as captain has been fundamental to Liverpool’s return to the top. What is most impressive this season is the manner in which Henderson switched midfield roles.

“Until December, Fabinho was Liverpool’s best player and his injury could have been a critical moment in the title race. Instead, Henderson assumed the number six position and performed brilliantly.”

Central midfield: Kevin de Bruyne – Manchester City

“He is the only realistic challenger to the Liverpool stars for Player of the Season, and may even win it if there is a split in the voting for the Anfield contingent.

“He is the most creative midfielder in the world and currently has 16 Premier League assists, four behind Thierry Henry’s record of 20. It looks like he will eclipse that when play resumes.”

Attacking midfield: Jack Grealish – Aston Villa

(REUTERS)

“It is rare for a player at a club in the bottom three to make the team of the year, but I have enjoyed watching Grealish as much as anyone this season.

“I will be staggered if he does not get a chance for England soon. Such talent must be given an opportunity on the international stage.”

Right wing: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

“There was a moment when considering this line-up when I thought of leaving out Salah and selecting Raheem Sterling. I slept on it and thought, ‘What am I thinking?’

“Salah has 20 goals in all competitions, remains in contention for the Premier League Golden Boot – which would be his third in three years – and has plenty of assists to go with it.”

Left wing: Sadio Mane – Liverpool

(AFP via Getty Images)

“It may be many months before the Player of the Year award is presented, but Mane deserves it. The problem for Liverpool is they have so many outstanding players there is not one who stands out above all others.

“I am favouring Mane because it is worth remembering he had only one week off last summer, taking his place on the bench for the first game against Norwich having just returned to pre-season training.

“He scored the winning goals at critical moments at the start of the season and in the weeks before play stopped. He has been phenomenal.”

Centre-forward: Sergio Aguero – Manchester City

“Liverpool fans will be asking, ‘Where is Roberto Firmino?’ But Aguero is too often overlooked.

“He averages a goal every 88 minutes in the Premier League, making him more prolific than Aubameyang (136 minutes) and Vardy (118 minutes).”