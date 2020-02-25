Jamey Johnson coming to Chesterfield Amphitheater with Whiskey Myers

Jamey Johnson performs as part of “The Last Waltz Tour” at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers come to Chesterfield Amphitheater with a concert on July 23.Concert time is at 6:30 p.m.Tickets are $30-$55 with VIP available. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Ozzy Osbourne had ben scheduled for the venue in 2019 but the tour was called off as well so he could recover from a fall.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 for the event presented by Campus Activities.

St. Louis native says she tries to edit her raw material when her parents are present — but not for her two Pageant shows.

Takashima Records is a homage to the Japanese record bars in Tokyo. It’s located in the Chroma complex, and includes a wall of vinyl albums behind the bar.

Primus will perform Rush’s classic album “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety. Wolfmother and Battles are also on the bill.

The big show is June 27 at the Dome at America’s Center.

Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher are also on the bill. Tickets go on sale Feb. 28.

Brittany Howard’s debut solo album is “Jaime.” Tickets for the show go on sale Friday. Vagabon will open.

The Isley Brothers’ concert was full of classics, theirs and others, along with audience participation over the two full hours.

Ozzy Osbourne had ben scheduled for the venue in 2019 but the tour was called off as well so he could recover from a fall.

Jamey Johnson performs as part of “The Last Waltz Tour” at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff