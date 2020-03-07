🔥James Milner praises 'special' Liverpool side after they set new English top-flight record🔥

James Milner praised his side’s character as Liverpool set a new English top-flight record for the most successive home wins.

Finding themselves 1-0 after just nine minutes, Liverpool showed their resolve, goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah ensuring a huge 2-1 win.

Liverpool have now won 22 home league games in a row, breaking their own record set by Bill Shankly’s side in 1972.

After losing three of their last four games, Liverpool steadied the ship and are now just three wins away from a first Premier League title.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Milner believed many would have struggled, particularly after going behind so early. Not his Liverpool side, however.

“It never is [straight forward], I don’t think any Premier League game is easy to win, especially when you’ve had a couple of performances which weren’t at our level,” he said.

“Again, today we weren’t at our best. Many teams would have crumbled after a couple of poor results, things going on outside the ground, people saying this and that.

“But we didn’t. We stayed calm, and when you’ve got the boys up front – how clinical they are – you’ve always got a chance.”

Milner also believes that by breaking another record, this Liverpool team have shown they’re up there with the historically great Reds teams down the years.

“The unbelievable teams that have been here [Anfield] down the years, to be up there with those and have a good run is special.

“We just want to keep producing performances, winning trophies and creating history for the club.”