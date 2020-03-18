🔥James Middleton hosts a sweet self-isolation dinner party on Instagram with his dogs🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

James Middleton is keeping calm and carrying on with the quality doggo content our Instagram feeds need right now. As the severity of the coronavirus pandemic escalates, and social distancing becomes the new norm across the world, Middleton took a moment to cheer us all up.

The 32-year-old, whose sister is the Duchess of Cambridge, shared an Instagram post of an extremely elaborate table setting. But as England announced stricter preventative measures to try to curb the spread of the virus, Middleton’s dinner guests were a little less traditional (but much welcomed).

Seated at his dining table, which was outfitted with a vase of baby’s breath flowers, were four of his canine companions. All of the dogs looked ready to chow down, but because they were excellent guests, they took time to pose for their host’s photo – napkins neatly tucked into their collars and all.

James Middleton attends the 2019 GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London (Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUG)

Middleton captioned the photo “Socialising while social distancing,” including the hashtag best dinner party ever at the end of his post, and even asking followers “Who wants to join?” We do, obviously, once the call for social distancing is over.

Middleton, who announced his engagement to Alizee Thevenet late last year, is an entrepreneur and an advocate of pet therapy. Vocal about his own battle with mental health issues, Middleton previously told us that his dogs were a major part of his treatment.

“Fundamentally inside me, I know how much the dogs helped me. I find it easier talking to the dogs than I sometimes do to humans,” he said.

“With just putting dogs in the right places in hospitals and mental health centers, you really break through because people just chat about the dog, and you have conversations.”

And with self-isolation well underway in many parts of the world, having pets by your side seems more helpful than ever.