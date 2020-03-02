🔥James McNicholas review: Boxer's tale delivers belters in impressive solo debut🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Hit, knockout, punchy. There is considerable overlap between the language of boxing and arts criticism. Which is apt because in this impressive solo debut, based on a true story, James McNicholas neatly unites the two strands.

In The Boxer McNicholas, from sketch troupe Beasts, intertwines the life of his grandfather, Terry Downes, with his own career. Downes casts a long shadow. The “Paddington Express” was world middleweight champion in the Sixties. McNicholas’s greatest achievement to date is starring in a Belgian TV advert for TUC crackers.

But behind the easy-laugh contrasts they are more similar than meets the eye, as a recording of Downes’s widow chatting to McNicholas confirms. Both men were driven, both had to overcome major setbacks. Defeats in the ring for Terry, illness for James.

McNicholas is fast on his feet to acknowledge that the trajectory of this piece pretty much follows that of every boxing movie ever made. A rise, a fall, a rise again. Our hero, kitted out in Lonsdale gear, puts everything into his jabby performance. Full marks for method acting though. Shortly before curtain-up I spotted him jogging Rocky-style through Soho Square.

Until March 10 (sohotheatre.com)

The best comedy shows to see in March