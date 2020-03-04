🔥James McAvoy to reprise role in New York transfer of Jamie Lloyd's Cyrano de Bergerac🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

James McAvoy will reprise his leading role in director Jamie Lloyd’s acclaimed production of Cyrano de Bergerac, which has been announced to run in New York.

The show will transfer to the Harvey Theater at BAM Strong in Brooklyn for a limited run in May.

This news comes a day after Cyrano de Bergerac picked up five Olivier nominations, including for best revival, best director and best actor.

The Standard’s five star review of Lloyd’s production hailed McAvoy as giving a “stunningly powerful performance in this piece of pure theatre, the most breathtakingly exciting show”. It closed last week in the West End.

James McAvoy in rehearsals for Cyrano de Bergerac – in pictures

Martin Crimp’s new version of Edmond Rostand’s tale tells the story of a man who, convinced he is unlovable, uses his poetic prowess to help another man win over his true love.

Cyrano de Bergerac is one of a number of London productions transferring to BAM in Brooklyn, alongside Duncan Macmillan’s Lungs starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith, which ran at the Old Vic last year and Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer, which will run in the West End in April.

Cyrano de Bergerac’s London run was the first in the Jamie Lloyd Company’s takeover season at the Playhouse, which continues with Chekhov’s The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke and Indira Varma, opening this month. A new production of A Doll’s House will follow, in which Jessica Chastain will make her West End debut.

McAvoy and Lloyd have a long-running working relationship having previously collaborated on productions of Macbeth, The Ruling Class and Three Days of Rain.

Lloyd’s previous production of Betrayal starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox also transferred to New York last year.

Cyrano de Bergerac will run from May 8-31 at the Harvey Theater at BAM Strong in Brooklyn. Tickets will be on sale to the public on March 20.

