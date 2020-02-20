🔥James Haskell MMA debut fight confirmed for Bellator London in May🔥

James Haskell will make his eagerly-awaited MMA debut in London when mixed martial arts promotion Bellator returns to the capital in May.

The former England international called time on a 17-year rugby career last year before announcing his decision to join Bellator’s heavyweight division in August.

The ex-Wasps and Northampton Saints flanker has been a keen student of the fight game and started working with London-based MMA gym Shootfighters almost a decade ago to help improve areas of his rugby training.

Having now made fighting his sole focus, his debut in the cage looms large, competing at the SSE Arena, Wembley on May 16 against an opponent to be announced in the coming weeks.

Haskell, 34, will fight on a card headlined by Irish MMA star James Gallagher, who will take on Sunderland’s Cal Ellenor in a bantamweight contest. Their bout has been shelved twice in the last six months with Gallagher forced to pull out of this weekend’s Dublin show due to injury.

After announcing his decision to join the world of professional MMA last year, Haskell was quick to dismiss suggestions this will be a brief crossover into combat sport, seen before when former cricketer Freddie Flintoff made his best forgotten foray into boxing.

Haskell, who won 77 caps for his country, has insisted he will apply the same dedication to MMA as he did throughout his rugby career.

“I wouldn’t have agreed to it if I didn’t believe I could pull it off,” Haskell told Standard Sport last August, admitting he was a blank canvas in terms of what sort of MMA fighter he will be when he does step into the cage for the first time in May.

“My coaches are going to tell me what to do. It’s about them formulating a plan, what is going to work for me and what isn’t going to work for me.

“They are specialists, I am excited to see what they can do with me and they will dictate everything. I don’t really have an opinion for once in my life which is quite nice.”

Weighing 260lbs, Haskell stands at an imposing 6ft 4ins and trained in jiu-jitsu, wrestling and boxing during his rugby career, but was still a fighting novice before significantly stepping up his MMA training at the start of 2020 with his team of coaches at the Shootfighters gym in Wembley.

The facility also houses Bellator star Michael ‘Venom’ Page and a number of other established MMA fighters.

He joins a heavyweight division currently ruled by champion Ryan Bader, who has held the belt since January 2019.

Haskell spent the final season of his rugby career with Northampton, where he suffered badly with injury, but will be best remembered by Wasps fans, where he had two lengthy spells.

He also played for Stade Français, Ricoh Black Rams in Japan and Dunedin’s Highlanders in Super Rugby.

Tickets to Bellator London go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 28 and can be purchased online at ssearena.co.uk, axs.com/uk or ticketmaster.co.uk.