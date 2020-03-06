🔥James Gunn Teases Harley Quinn’s Arc In The Suicide Squad🔥

The DC live-action universe has been on a roll lately. Following a disappointing performance of Justice League, Warner Bros. pivoted from crossovers and shared storytelling for director-driven blockbusters like Shazam! and Aquaman. Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn surely got to be fleshed out in Birds of Prey, and she’ll soon go back to theaters with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. And in accordance with Gunn himself, he’s got quite an arc planned for the fan favorite Batman villain.

Harley Quinn was introduced in live-action for the very first time in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. Margot Robbie stole the show in the blockbuster, but was just one single person in an ensemble. Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey helped to expand the type and present us a consider her fractured psyche. Fans have already been wondering how she’ll factor into The Suicide Squad, so when one fan asked about Harley’s costumes, James Gunn responded saying:

Harley continues on quite the journey in this film.

Well, this is exciting certainly. While James Gunn assembled an enormous cast for The Suicide Squad, he’s not thinking about letting Harley Quinn’s story fall to the wayside. Although precisely what her journey shall entail should remain a mystery for the near future.

James Gunn’s quote about Harley Quinn result from the comments portion of his personal Instagram. The Guardians of the Galaxy visionary regularly uses social media marketing to directly communicate with fans. Instagram has been his approach to choice during filming for The Suicide Squad, where Gunn would do informal Q&A’s and shut down some rumors on the way.

One fan asked James Gunn about Harley Quinn’s looks in The Suicide Squad. David Ayer’s original movie gave her one skimpy costume, which got smaller and smaller through the entire span of its runtime. But Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey costumes were less “male-gazey” (Robbie’s words), and she got a number of looks through the entire movie’s runtime.

Birds of Prey covered a lot more time than Suicide Squad, which explains why she got a lot of colorful, exciting costumes through the entire blockbuster. The scope of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is really a mystery, but he’s got an enormous cast in unknown roles. Sufficient reason for so many names attached, Gunn can kill off character as he pleases.

After watching Birds of Prey, I’m wanting to see if Ella Jay Basco’s Cassandra Cain factors into The Suicide Squad at all. The young pickpocket and Harley formed a family group bond of these own throughout Birds of Prey, ultimately starting a small business together by the film’s end. There has been no word about Cassie’s possible role, or Gunn wrote her out simply. Only time will tell.

The Suicide Squad happens to be set to reach in theaters on August 6th, 2021. For the time being, have a look at our 2020 release list to plan the next trip to the films.