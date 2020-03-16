🔥James Gunn Asks Us To Pray For Idris Elba After He Tests Positive For Coronavirus🔥

The Suicide Squad writer and director, James Gunn, posted a tweet today asking for thoughts and prayers for one of the film’s stars, Idris Elba. The thoughtful request comes just hours after Elba devastated fans when he confirmed that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus following his contact with someone close to him who had been recently exposed.

Gunn’s post about his good friend reads as follows:

Maybe thoughts and prayers aren’t entirely in fashion but I’d love for all you praying sorts to pray for my friend @idriselba, one of the greatest guys I know, AND to practice as much social distancing as you possibly can in the following weeks. Love you, Idris.

Elba isn’t the only actor to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus as it continues wreaking global havoc. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive last week, as did Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko. Unfortunately, they’re not likely to be the last, either. With over 175,000 worldwide cases and almost 7,000 deaths, the coronavirus isn’t showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic, prompting most countries to push for extensive travel bans and disaster relief.

MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom

Meanwhile, most major events and concerts are shutting down and multiple sports seasons are being postponed as every industry attempts to mitigate the spread of the virus. The film industry is set to lose $20 billion as theaters around the world are closing their doors to the public and blockbuster movies are being pushed back. Fast & Furious 9 was hit with a staggering one-year delay, and Disney has removed their live-action Mulan remake and The New Mutants from the release schedule.

The Suicide Squad is set to release in theaters on August 6th, 2021, and as for Idris Elba, we’ll be sure to let you know as soon we hear more on his status.