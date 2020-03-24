🔥James Corden reflects on five years of The Late Late Show: 'It's been quite the journey'🔥

James Corden appeared emotional while reflecting on five years of The Late Late Show, which is currently off air amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Gavin & Stacey star, 41, made his US TV debut in 2015 when he took over as host and has since become a household name in the States.

In a video shared on social media, Corden explained that he and The Late Late Show producers had “so many big plans” for the anniversary episode, which would have aired on Monday had production not been suspended on March 13.

Looking back on the first show, Corden said: “I’m filled with nerves and excitement and a feeling of when that curtain opened and I walked out for the first time, I didn’t know if I was going to fall flat on my face or if this was all going to be OK.

“And I never thought that day that I would be here today talking to you five years on.”

Corden, took over hosting duties on The Late Late Show from Scottish comedian Craig Ferguson, with Hollywood star Tom Hanks a guest on the opening night. The episode will air on Monday.

He also paid tribute to Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who were among the first public figures to test positive for Covid-19.

He said: “Our thoughts go out to him and Rita in Australia right now and our thoughts go out to all of you, wherever you are.

“This is the strangest, strangest time and all we’ve ever wanted to do on our show is bring you some light in the dark, in the corner of your room every night and we’re going to do our best at some point to continue trying to do that.”

Corden, then became emotional adding: “Thank you for this last five years, for letting me talk to you every night. I never expected it to be quite the journey that it’s been.”

The star also tweeted: “Five years ago today we filmed our first ever Late Late Show.

“Thanks to everyone who’s watched and been part of it. It’s been quite the unexpected ride, and we’ll try to bring you a new show soon. J x.”

Corden’s Late Late Show stint has been hugely successful and his Carpool Karaoke segment attracts the biggest names in music including Justin Bieber and Adele.

In August, network CBS extended his contract meaning he’ll be chairing the show until at least 2022.