🔥James Corden opens about his 'anxiety and sadness' over coronavirus during Homefest episode🔥

James Corden recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of his show the Late Late Show and during the HomeFest special episode he opened up about feeling anxiety and sadness during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He closed the show saying: “I’ve found it tougher than I ever thought I would.”

He continued: “You feel so out of control. It feels so beyond our comprehension, all of it, that I’ve found I get sort of overwhelmed with sadness in it all.”

The British star moved to LA when he got the job of host for the show in May 2015.

His show is currently on hiatus due to the pandemic. But he said the purpose of the HomeFest edition of the show was “to bring some joy and some music into your home at what is without a question one of the strangest and scariest moments in all our lives.”

He filmed the special episode from his garage and spoke about how his anxiety started.

“When I allowed myself to think about my family back home in England, or my friends, or the people I love,” he said.

He continued, “It’s OK to feel anxious. The best thing we can all do is kind of breathe through that and put our minds in a positive place.”

He asked viewers to think, “What can I do to help someone else who might be feeling like this? And just me talking to you tonight has made me feel a bit lighter.”

He was joined on the show by a number of famous faces all from remote locations, including Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas who performed and Dua Lipa who sang ‘Don’t Start Now.’

Also making appearances on the show were Will Ferrell, Andrea Bocelli and John Legend.