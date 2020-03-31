🔥James Corden assembles all-star line-up for Late, Late Show live from his garage🔥

James Corden was joined by an array of A-list stars for a special The Late Late Show broadcast from his garage.

The late-night chat show is off-air due to the coronavirus pandemic, with an emotional Corden admitting to suffering “spikes of anxiety and sadness” amid the global health crisis.

In the absence of a regular programme, Corden hosted Homefest: A Late Late Show Special, welcoming stars including John Legend, Will Ferrell, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and K-pop band BTS, among others.

“We just wanted to bring some joy and some music into your home at what is without a question one of the strangest and scariest moments in all our lives,” Corden said from a makeshift studio set up in his garage.

James Corden’s Late Late Show HomeFest

BTS, one of the world’s most popular groups, appeared from their native South Korea, with singer RM saying of the pandemic: “It may seem like we’re isolated but we’re still connected.”

Grammy Award-winning singer Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen were first to appear, joining via a livestream from their home.

Legend said being quarantined had given him a greater appreciation of the job teachers do, after having to look after his and Teigen’s two young children. He then performed a song on the piano.

British pop star Lipa appeared from her flat in London and was joined by her band for a rendition of her hit single Don’t Start Now.

Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell performed Everything I Wanted, with the help of a piano. Hollywood star Ferrell joined the show for a segment on hand washing.

“I have been washing my hands obsessively,” the Step Brothers star said from what appeared to be his kitchen. In a nod to the 20-second rule, the comedian then sang his favourite songs to sing while cleaning his hands.

They included Careless Whisper by George Michael, Chandelier by Sia and Snoop Dogg’s Drop It Like It’s Hot.

David Blaine, the illusionist, also appeared via video link and performed card tricks for a stunned Corden.

Musical duo: Eilish and her brother, Finneas, performed Everything I Wanted at the piano (CBS)

In a tribute to Italy, which has been ravaged by coronavirus, revered opera singer Andrew Bocelli described life in quarantine.

“We are here altogether. Sometimes it’s nice and sometime’s it’s boring but we must do it,” he said. Bocelli also performed his song Con te partiro.

Closing out the show, Corden addressed the audience and told of his struggles during the pandemic.

“I’ve found it tougher than I ever thought I would,” he said. “I found myself having these incredible spikes of anxiety and sadness when I allowed myself to think about my family back home in England, or my friends, or the people I love.

“You feel so out of control. It feels so out of our comprehension, all of it. I found I get sort of overwhelmed with the sadness, really.”

The Cats star added: “It’s OK to feel anxious. The best thing we can all do is kind of breathe through that and put our minds in a positive place.”

Additional reporting by Press Association