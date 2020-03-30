🔥James Charles feuds with RuPaul's Drag Race star Trinity The Tuck over coronavirus joke🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Beauty influencer James Charles has taken heat for a coronavirus-related joke he made on Twitter, which has drawn criticism and sparked a feud between him and RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Trinity ‘The Tuck’ Taylor.

On Saturday, Charles tweeted that he had “tested positive for having a fat ass.” In response, Taylor asked the star, “Fat ass? Girl who diagnosed you? Hellen Keller?”

Charles responded, questioning Taylor’s season four win alongside Monet X Change.

He wrote, “Damn, she must’ve mistook the lumpy silicone in your face as Braille instead of reading my actual test results. My mistake… speaking of mistakes, how’s your crown?”

It didn’t take long for Taylor to fire back, who called his clapback “cute.” She wrote, “Keep reading doll.”

She then described Charles’ behaviour at Drag Con, a convention held by RuPaul’s Drag Race to bring drag artists, celebrities, artists and more together.

Taylor said, “I’m not the one who tried to break in people’s lines at drag con to meet u and ask if u can ship me free product (my tucking panty) for a like and a post. But girl do u! That ass sure looks…”

Charles then disputed Taylor’s version of events, sharing a screenshot of his direct messages with the queen.

He wrote, “Free? Where?? You were one of my favourite queens and I was ready for a fun read back but this was weak.”

In the screenshot he shared, he was seen explaining to Taylor that he wanted “a few pairs of your tucking panties for Coachella.” Tucking panties are an article of clothing designed to help hide male genitalia.

Saying that he was concerned that they wouldn’t arrive in time, he asked, “Is there any way I could PayPal or Venmo you [to] get them like tomorrow or Wednesday? And do you have them in white by any chance too?”

Standing her ground, Taylor responded, “I specifically remember u asking in person at the con but go off.”

“Nah, I needed it for Coachella & haven’t been to dragcon in over a year. If you’re gonna read me, at least come correct,” Charles responded. “Not sure why you’re taking this so seriously, I actually really enjoy your work and thought the initial tweet was playful! Wishing you the best.”

It was accompanied by a heart emoji. Instead of tweeting a response, Taylor shared a GIF of one of RuPaul’s Drag Race’s most iconic moments – RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Coco Montrese shouting “I’m not joking bch” at Alyssa Edwards.

Charles did not respond. Regardless of how the version of events played out, Charles has months to wait for the arrival of Taylor’s tucking panties as Coachella has been postponed this year. Organisers Goldenvoice said the festival has since been delayed until October.

Charles has previously made headlines for his attention-grabbing Coachella outfits, which have included an all-white cowboy outfit with some suggestive chaps.

Although he primarily posts beauty tutorials to his YouTube channel, which has 17.6 million followers, he has experimented with new content over the self-isolation period.

Last week, he experimented with a cooking video to create fast food from a restaurant called Raising Canes and addressed the current situation, saying, “A lot of places such as LA are on lockdown and we can’t really leave our houses. That also means a lot of restaurants are closed down as well.”

“Hopefully while we’re learning this together, you guys will learn pick up some fun cooking techniques so you guys can be self-sufficient and we can all do our best at isolating, cooking for ourselves, being independent sisters,” he continued.