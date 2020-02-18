🔥James Bond stamps released by Royal Mail to celebrate No Time To Die🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The Royal Mail has released a new series of James Bond stamps to celebrate the release of upcoming film No Time To Die.

A total of 10 stamps will be released ahead of the film’s arrival on April 2, featuring all six Bond actors.

Designs show Sean Connery in Goldfinger, George Lazenby in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Roger Moore in Live and Let Die, Timothy Dalton in The Living Daylights, Pierce Brosnan in GoldenEye, and Daniel Craig in Casino Royale, with each stamp featuring a design from the respective film’s opening credits.

Four of the stamps will feature some of 007’s famous cars and gadgets. The designs show the Aston Martin DB5, the jetpack from Thunderball, the Lotus submarine from The Spy Who Loved Me and the autogyro from You Only Live Twice.

In spy-flick style, these four stamps also feature hidden figures which are only revealed when seen under UV light.

The stamps will be available from March 17 and cost £12.20 for the full set of 10.

