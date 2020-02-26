🔥James Bond No Time To Die: UK release date, cast, plot and trailer revealed🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

New James Bond film No Time To Die is right around the corner, and anticipation for the upcoming film is sky high.

The latest instalment in the long-running spy franchise marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as Bond, while the Oscar-winning Rami Malek will star as a “mysterious villain”.

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga is at the helm while Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been drafted in to help write the script.

With the trailer now out, here’s everything you need to know about No Time To Die.

007 James Bond 25: No Time To Die Character Posters

No Time To Die release date

The film is slated for release on April 2, 2020 in the UK and April 8 in the USA.

Filming for the movie has been taking place in Jamaica and at Pinewood Studios in the UK, as well as in London.

Who is in the cast?

Alongside Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear and Jeffrey Wright are also set to return to the series, with Rami Malek as the Bond villain.

Harris will once again play Moneypenny and Rory Kinnear will again play MI6 chief of staff Bill Tanner.

Léa Seydoux is reprising her role as Madeleine Swann, who starred in 2015’s Spectre, while Wright is returning as ex-CIA agent Felix Leiter.

No Time To Die plot

In the film, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica when his old friend from the CIA Felix Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright, turns up asking for help.

A mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading the spy onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Aside from that, details of the plot are still relatively unknown, with the script being kept under lock and key, although the film is rumoured to focus on genetic engineering.

The theme

Billie Eilish provides the film’s theme, and as tradition dictates, the song which will play over the film’s opening credits. It’s an understated Bond song, with Eilish’s breathy vocals sitting over brooding strings from composer Hans Zimmer. It went to number one in the UK charts recently, and should provide an tmospheric start to the new film. At just 18, Eilish is also the youngest ever artist to provide a song for the franchise.

Run time

It’s looking like the new film will be the longest Bond ever, coming it at lengthy 163 minutes. US cinema chain Regal revealed the news on their site, and while the run time has yet to be officially verified by the studio, it appears the new movie will be nearly three hours long.

No Time To Die Trailer

James Bond: First trailer for No Time to Die released