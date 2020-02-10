🔥James Anderson in line for England recall… but initially as coach🔥

England will consider taking James Anderson to Sri Lanka, initially in a player-coach role, when they hold their final selection meeting ahead of next month’s two-Test series.

The squad announcement, which was originally scheduled for today, has been delayed by 24 hours as national selector Ed Smith, James Taylor, his assistant, Test captain Joe Root and coach Chris Silverwood wrestle with their options for the tour in March.

Anderson, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, last week declared himself fit and available for Sri Lanka following the fractured rib that saw him fly home from South Africa after playing just two Tests.

But England are reluctant to rush back the 37-year-old, following a 12-month period that has also seen him ruled out for a significant time period with a calf injury.

One option they are considering is leaving Anderson out of the 16-man squad but taking him to Sri Lanka to monitor his fitness ahead of a possible return for the Second Test in Colombo, starting on March 27.

He would then be able to help out in the build-up to the opening Test in Galle, offering his vast experience and know-how to the other bowlers in the squad.

It is understood England have decided to keep faith with the out-of-form Jos Buttler and Joe Denly. Ben Foakes will go to Sri Lanka as the reserve wicket-keeper but it is thought Buttler, who averaged 16 with the bat in South Africa, will keep his place.

England’s other big issue is the dearth of spinners at their disposal for a tour that will see them want to field three in their preferred starting XI.

Jack Leach and Dom Bess are two certainties to make the squad — and the team — but with Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid seemingly making themselves unavailable, there are few other options.

Moeen is understood to be reluctant to end his self-imposed exile from Test cricket and barring a last-minute change of heart will not travel to Sri Lanka.

Rashid, fresh from his man-of-the-match performance in Sunday’s final ODI against South Africa, has also ruled himself out of a Test return, having not played a first-class match for 15 months.

Jack Leach is certain to make the squad (Getty Images)

Asked if he was available for Sri Lanka, Rashid said: “Probably not. It’s something I personally feel I’ve got to earn again. I’ve got to go back into county cricket, get the performances under my belt and then get selected on merit. If the selectors do ask me, ‘If you are available, can you play?’ my answer would be a straight ‘No’. I feel I’ve got to deserve my place back in the team.”

That leaves Liam Dawson and Matt Parkinson as the only other viable options, with neither having made overwhelming cases for a place in the squad.

Dawson played the last of his three Tests against India in 2017 and took just 10 county championship wickets at 53.80 for Hampshire last summer.

Parkinson was in England’s squad for the series in South Africa but has yet to play Test cricket and has not covered himself in glory in his few white-ball appearances for England this winter.