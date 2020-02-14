🔥Jameela Jamil's boyfriend James Blake hits out at her 'disgusting' treatment🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Jameela Jamil’s boyfriend, James Blake, has had enough of the Internet’s speculation that the actress suffers from Munchausen’s syndrome.

The Good Place star initially received backlash when it was announced that she would be the host for voguing competition show, Legendary. As voguing originated out of drag competitions held by New York’s LGBTQ community, Jamil was criticized for her role in the show, which led to her revealing on Twitter that she is queer.

But that seemingly brought more judgment upon Jamil, 33, when social media began doubting her sexuality and questioning if she was lying about past statements she’s made – namely, those involving her health.

Jameela Jamil attends Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images )

Jamil responded earlier this week, and now, her singer-songwriter boyfriend, Blake, has shared a lengthier response. Posting on Twitter, Blake wrote, “I would have spoken on this earlier, but Jameela asked me not to,” before sharing more detailed notes.

“It’s pretty disgusting to watch the woman I love just be dog-piled on every day for such ridiculous things,” he began, noting Jamil “hasn’t abused anyone,” and has “done her best” to help others.

“I am there for her swollen joints, her dislocations, her severe allergic reactions, her constant high fevers,” he continued, having said that Jamil is so vocal about her health because “She doesn’t want others to feel alone, gaslit or ashamed the way she has.”

Blake added, “I was there for her concussion, her three months of seizures, when the doctor gave her the cancer diagnosis and for all her operations and their complications due to EDS.”

Jamil has previously revealed she lives with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which includes symptoms ranging from joint pain to internal organ issues.

“Her being attractive, tall and successful doesn’t mean she hasn’t been sick,” Blake reiterated. “You don’t know what her life is, and has been like. But I do, and I’m not gonna stand by and let some total strangers try to push my girlfriend over the edge to what … stop her from helping kids with eating disorders?” he questioned.

Jameela Jamil and James Blake arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“It’s sick to watch, and I don’t ever see men treated like this, the way we tear women limb from limb,” Blake concluded.