🔥Jameela Jamil slams 'dumb Internet conspiracy theories' as social media users claim she has Munchausen's🔥

Jameela Jamil has been at the centre of what she has called a “perfect clusterf**k”, following backlash over the announcement that she will be a host on the show Legendary; a voguing competition.

After people criticised the show for casting a cisgender woman to host the show (voguing has deep ties to the LGBT community), Jamil revealed she was queer on Instagram – leading some to question if the star is telling the truth.

Beyond doubting Jamil’s sexuality, Internet users have speculated Jamil has Munchausen’s Syndrome.

Jamil appeared to reference a viral Instagram story thread that claimed she had the syndrome.

Jameela Jamil with boyfriend James Blake (Reuters)

The Good Place Star tweeted, “First I’m lying about my sexuality, now I’m now being accused of munchausens? By an unhinged idiot who didn’t even realize in all her “research” that my car accident injury stories are “different” because they were about TWO SEPARATE CAR ACCIDENTS 13 years apart? You can keep it.”

Last year, Jamil revealed that she lives with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

According to the NHS, the condition is defined as a “group of rare inherited conditions that affect connective tissues” and while the severity of the syndrome varies, it can range from “relatively mild” to “life threatening.”

She said, “Ehlers Danlos Syndrome means always having people doubt your illness and injuries because you look okay. #edsawareness #itisntinyourhead #imsorrypeoplearedicks”

Jamil also shared a quote by Brene Brown, which states, “There is no greater threat to the critics, cynics and fearmongers than a woman who is willing to fall because she has learned how to rise.”

Saying that the quote “gives me strength,” she added, “Man, if as many people spent their time and energy helping others/fighting injustice as they do dragging and slandering people on the Internet the world would be in such good shape.”

She finished, “Not afraid of you or your dumb Internet conspiracy theories. Keep them coming. You just add to my relevance.

“I’m gonna keep helping people with eating disorders, and changing laws and global policies to protect kids and their mental health and there’s NOTHING you can do about it.”

Yesterday, Jamil apologised to those who felt her coming out was timed badly on Instagram.

Calling the week prior a “perfect clusterf**k” and “completely overwhelming”, she said, “The sequence of events was insane, a misunderstanding was left uncorrected for too long, and misinformation spread too far, too fast, then my timing was bad, and in a moment of distress and pain, personal things were blurted out because when you have a secret for decades and you’re traumatized, it always feels like it might just f**king burst out of you at any given moment, even the most inappropriate and unfortunate ones.”

“I thankfully chose the *most* inappropriate and unfortunate time, maybe ever, for mine. 👌🏽 So now you don’t have to feel embarrassed about yours. I PEAKED FOR ALL OF US!” she said.

She also thanked those who had sent her letters and messages of “kindness” and said that people should feel “no shame about getting it off your chest and know you’re not alone.”

Her pinned tweet on Twitter is also a video of her appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, addressing the “flippant side” of cancel culture.

Jamil, who has experienced backlash in the past, said of being on the receiving end, “I have more to learn and I’m grateful that people don’t patronise me and they think that I can take the criticism. And I can.

“I think that the thing that we are sometimes searching for in our society is moral purity and you’re just never going to find that. All you can find is progress and not perfection, and that’s what we should be striving for,” she finished.