🔥Jameela Jamil breaks silence on Instagram after coming out as queer🔥

Jameela Jamil has taken to social media for the first time since coming out as queer . In an extended caption under an Instagram selfie with the word ‘f**k’ written across it, the actress wrote that last week had been “the perfect clusterf**k” and her “timing was bad.”

On 5th February, Jamil tweeted an open note following criticism over her being announced as a judge on TV show Legendary, a series which sees voguing houses compete against each other.

Detractors felt someone from the LGBTQ community should be given the role over her.

In the note she wrote, “Twitter is brutal. This is why I never officially came out as queer. I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, as it’s not easy within the south Asian community to be accepted, and I always answered honestly if ever straight-up asked about it on Twitter.”

She also said, “I know that my being queer doesn’t qualify me as ballroom. But I have privilege and power and a large following to bring this show… Sometimes it takes those with more power to help a show get off the ground so we can elevate marginalized stars that deserve the limelight and give them a chance.”

After the tweet Jamil received a message of support from her boyfriend of five years James Blake, who wrote “I love you.”

Jameela Jamil with boyfriend James Blake (Getty Images for The Recording A)

On Monday Jamil expanded on her tweet in a post shared to her 1 million Instagram followers:

“Well. Last week was a perfect clusterf**k. It was completely overwhelming. The sequence of events was insane, a misunderstanding was left uncorrected for too long, and misinformation spread too far, too fast” she wrote, “then my timing was bad, and in a moment of distress and pain, personal things were blurted out because when you have a secret for decades and you’re traumatized, it always feels like it might just f*****g burst out of you at any given moment, even the most inappropriate and unfortunate ones.

(@jameelajamilofficial)

“I thankfully chose the *most* inappropriate and unfortunate time, maybe ever, for mine. 👌🏽 So now you don’t have to feel embarrassed about yours.”

Though she said the week had been “completely overwhelming” she thanked her followers for “the thousands of messages of kindness and deeply personal letters from strangers and people I know, coming out to me privately.”

After coming out on Twitter she said she would be taking a short break from the platform as she did not want to read negative comments.