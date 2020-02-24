🔥Jameela Jamil brands Piers Morgan a 'bullying parasite' for sharing private messages from Caroline Flack🔥

Jameela Jamil has criticised Piers Morgan after he shared messages sent to him by Caroline Flack about a disagreement with the Good Place star.

The former Love Island host died at the age of 40 earlier this month after taking her own life.

Jamil, 33, previously likened Flack’s Channel 4 show The Surjury to dystopian TV series Black Mirror, prompting the presenter to defend the series.

Morgan, 54, shared screenshots of messages from Flack claiming she was “struggling” after Jamil’s comments and referring to “the hate she aims at me.” Further context of the messages was not given.

The Good Morning Britain presenter wrote: “Jameela Jamil is having a lot to say about online harassment, so in the interests of balance, here is a message Caroline Flack sent me last October after the same Jameela Jamil led an online pile-on against her regarding a new TV show she was doing.”

Jamil, who has previously become embroiled in social media spats with Morgan, defended her previous comments on Twitter and suggested that he had “weaponised” a “personal message” from his friend, shortly after she had spoken out about feeling “triggered […] to a point of near death” by online abuse.

“I simply said I found the show “Surjury” (not her) problematic for kids to watch,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of Morgan’s post.

“And that Love Island needed some more diversity. Both times Caroline instigated debate with ME even though I was not targeting or blaming her at all. I always just politely explained by point.

“Piers using a dead woman who I was friends with, as a weapon to try to create further harassment for me as I’ve JUST explained publicly that last week I felt suicidal… is why he is this industry’s most problematic. My criticising a *show* did not aim any hate at Caroline.”

She said she would “not allow this conversation to carry on” out of “respect for Caroline,” adding: “She would be disgusted her personal messages were shared and weaponised against a woman, by a bullying parasite she thought was her friend. I’m out.

“To sell your dead friends [sic] private messages for clicks is a low I’ve never imagined anyone capable of.”

Morgan has not yet responded directly to Jamil but alluded to their row in a series of tweets sent last night, claiming that he had received “disgusting” abuse from her followers.

Ahead of last night’s Love Island finale, the show paid tribute to Flack with a touching montage of some of her best moments from previous series, introduced by current presenter Laura Whitmore.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact the Samaritans on 116123 (free) or email jo@samaritans.org.