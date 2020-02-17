🔥Jameela Jamil blocks Piers Morgan on Twitter after clash with presenter🔥

Jameela Jamil has blocked Piers Morgan on Twitter, accusing the Good Morning Britain presenter of “perpetuat[ing] the hateful emotional violence that leads to the nervous breakdown of young, vulnerable people.”

The actress and TV presenter clashed with Morgan on the site last week while defending herself against claims she has Munchausen’s, a disorder which sees a person repeatedly and deliberately act as if they have a physical or mental illness when they are not actually sick.

Morgan has shared an article about Jamil’s nut allergies lessening, writing: “IT’S A MIRACLE!

“So happy for you @jameelajamil – hope your other 1,345 virtue-signalling victimhood-craving ailments make similarly miraculous recoveries.”

Jamil hit back saying: “There is no cure for you being a pointless, boring, misogynist p**** sadly.”

On Monday morning, Jamil announced that she had blocked the star.

She wrote: “I’ve decided to block Piers. He’s using his platform ONLY to perpetuate the hateful emotional violence that leads to the nervous breakdown of young, vulnerable people. In and out of the spotlight.

“I expose his name to a new young audience when I tweet him, which endangers them.”

(Twitter/Jameela Jamil)

The presenter then locked her account so that only her followers, of which she has over 1 million, can see her posts.

Jamil has hit headlines frequently in recent weeks after facing a backlash over the announcement that she will be a host on the voguing competition show Legendary.

After people criticised the show for casting a cisgender woman to host the show, Jamil revealed she was queer on Instagram – leading some to question if the star is telling the truth.

Beyond doubting Jamil’s sexuality, one Instagram user also created a viral story that speculated the actress had Munchausen’s.

Apparently referencing the Instagram thread, Jamil slapped down the rumours describing them as “dumb conspiracy theories”.

She also tweeted: “If the worst thing you’ve got on me is that I ran away from bees which I have a phobia of, twice in 34 years into the road, when bees and roads are everywhere, so that’s not really an extraordinary story… and my allergies/intolerances lessened as I grew older… then lol.”

After initially staying silent at the star’s request, Jamil’s boyfriend James Blake weighed in on the controversy last week.

“It’s pretty disgusting to watch the woman I love just be dog-piled on every day for such ridiculous things,” he wrote on Twitter, noting Jamil “hasn’t abused anyone,” and has “done her best” to help others.

“I am there for her swollen joints, her dislocations, her severe allergic reactions, her constant high fevers,” he continued. “She doesn’t want others to feel alone, gaslit or ashamed the way she has.”