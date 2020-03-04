Jail phone deal dies as St. Louis County councilman says firm could face ethics probe

St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas listens to complaints from citizens who called for St. Louis County police Chief Jon Belmar to resign during a county council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

Troy Stolt

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday dropped a controversial contract to provide phone and video calling at the county jail after an internal review found irregularities in the way the matter was handled.The company that stood to lose the lucrative contract, Inmate Calling Solutions, had asked the council to hold off on approving a recommendation from County Executive Sam Page to award the contract to its main competitor, Securus Technologies. A review ordered by Page agreed with ICS that there were irregularities in the process and the county should start from scratch, and Page asked the council to cancel the contract.But the issue isn’t likely to be settled soon. ICS’s lawyer, Alexander S.Y. Lee, told the council Tuesday it wanted the county to take its time before putting the contract out for bid again “until the root cause for what happened is fixed.”But Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, warned ICS that it could be subject to a council inquiry. Trakas said that by complaining to council members about the way the contract was awarded, the firm may have violated the county’s “cone of silence” legislation designed to prevent pay-to-play.“We’ll be in touch,” he told Lee.Convention centerIn a 6-1 vote, with Trakas casting the lone no vote, the council approved the county’s contribution to pay off bonds to finance a $210 million expansion of the America’s Center Convention Complex in downtown St. Louis. The city approved its end of the deal in February.The city and county will each pay $6 million a year from hotel taxes for 40 years. Those payments now service the debt on the Dome at America’s Center, built for the NFL Rams when they played here. That debt will be paid off next year.Blowback on ClancyA week after Chairwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, accused three Republican men on the council of sexism for interrupting her — and they accused her of stifling debate by cutting them off — she read a statement asserting her authority to run the meeting.She said no speaker — or council member — should disrupt the meeting by clapping or “making remarks when you have not been recognized to speak. If you violate this request, you will be warned and you may later be escorted out.” (She clarified later she didn’t mean to suggest council members could be kicked out.)Then several speakers blasted her for the sexism allegation.Rene Artman, chairwoman of the county’s GOP central committee, said, “These three councilmen have the same rights to offer their opinions and grievances the same as any other elected official. To make a false claim of sexism … shows the lack of insight, knowledge and inclusivity the chair has. That, to me, is sexism.”Clancy said after the meeting, “It’s kind of hard to hear that every week but I know what I signed up for, and my priority is governance.”

