🔥Jail for balaclava burglars in £500k raid on mansion in Knightsbridge🔥

Two burglars who stole designer handbags and jackets in a raid on the £40 million home of restaurateur Arkady Novikov have been jailed.

Karim Boujettif, 38, and Amr Abdel-Samie, 30, forced their way into the Knightsbridge townhouse’s basement in October last year while the Russian businessman and his wife Nadezda Advokatova were not at home.

A passer-by spotted the balaclava-wearing thieves leaving, and heard one say “quick, we’ve been clocked” as they fled with arms full of handbags.

Mr Novikov, who owns the Novikov restaurant chain including a branch in Berkeley Street, told police 29 handbags and at least six jackets were taken, valuing the theft at £500,000.

Arkady Novikov and wife Nadezda Advokatova were not at home when the burglary took place ()

The thieves said the goods — which have not been recovered — were worth at least £100,000 but disputed the £500,000 figure, Southwark crown court heard.

Boujettif and Abdel-Samie also admitted a raid on a Mayfair property where former PM Anthony Eden once lived, when they left empty-handed, and a burglary at an £8 million house in Chelsea. In addition, Boujettif admitted a burglary in St John’s Wood, and was convicted of attacking a police officer when caught in January.

Judge Alexander Milne QC yesterday sentenced Boujettif to 34 months in prison and Abdel-Samie to 32 months. “If anyone confronted you, they would have met two men wearing balaclavas and would necessarily have been terrified by that,” he said.

Prosecutor Keith Hadrill said the pair were caught on CCTV at the Novikov home on the evening of October 19, knocking to check no one was home before forcing a window to the basement. They entered the home once before leaving and returning with a car. A passerby saw them as they left for a second time via the front door. “One made the comment ‘quick, we’ve been clocked’ and they were seen to get into a grey Mazda parked not far away,” said Mr Hadrill.

On September 25 last year, Boujettif and Abdel-Samie had broken into the house in Mayfair and stumbled across Lucy Repova in an upstairs bedroom. “She noticed both of them wearing motorcycle outfits and crash helmets,” said Mr Hadrill. “They were surprised to find her in the room and made off. She followed. They both got onto mopeds and made off, splitting up by one turning right and one turning left.”

The men were captured after the Chelsea break-in on January 4, where the owner’s employee had a CCTV feed of the property on her phone.

Abdel-Samie was chased by police and found hiding behind a car; Boujettif got away but was arrested a week later. Boujettif blamed his offending on a drug habit, while Abdel-Samie said he had a gambling addiction.

Boujettif, of Royal Oak, pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary and assaulting an emergency worker. Abdel-Samie, from Lisson Grove, admitted three counts of burglary.