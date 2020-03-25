🔥Jadon Sancho transfer to Manchester United, Chelsea or Liverpool? Where should £120m man move this summer?🔥

Jadon Sancho is likely to face a big decision this summer with more than one of Europe’s elite willing to stump up the £120million Borussia Dortmund are expected to demand for his signature.

Manchester United had hoped to sign Sancho last summer and will shoot their shot again when the window opens, while Chelsea have earmarked the England international as a priority signing as Frank Lampard prepares for his first between-seasons window.

Jurgen Klopp has previously spoken about Sancho in glowing terms, while both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with a move.

For the 20-year-old though, who moved to Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, a return to the Premier League appears on the cards.

Below, we assess his most likely destinations and ask: where would you move if you were Sancho?

‘Sancho signing would herald new era at Chelsea’

James Olley, chief football writer

There has been a shift towards greater financial prudence at Chelsea in recent times but senior figures at the club are not put off by Jadon Sancho’s £120m valuation.

The probable departures of Willian and Pedro on free transfers heighten the need for fresh attacking talent, especially in light of Eden Hazard’s departure last summer. Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi offer potential on the flanks but Sancho’s rapid emergence for Borussia Dortmund and England surpasses even the progress made by Chelsea’s leading youngsters this term.

(Getty Images)

The narrative around Lampard (above) this season has been one of transition, of making do with what he has. A statement signing like Sancho would herald a new era while remaining in keeping with the emergence of young, predominantly English talent Lampard has brought to the fore.

However, the Blues are looking to strengthen in other areas with a striker and a left-back considered priorities and so committing £120m on one player is a significant gamble, not to mention the competition they will face for Sancho’s signature.

‘Sancho would solve Man Utd’s problem position’

James Robson, Manchester football correspondent

If there was an identikit for the type of player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (below) wants to build his Manchester United revolution around, it would look a lot like Jadon Sancho.

Young, British, supremely gifted, with the thrill-factor to get fans out of their seats.

(Getty Images)

He’d already be at Old Trafford if Solskjær had got his way last summer – but Sancho wasn’t prepared to push for a move from Dortmund. A year on and United will look a lot more appealing, given the chance to form a forward line alongside Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Crucially for United, he would finally resolve their problem position on the right wing and potentially complete one of the most deadly attacks in Europe.

‘Sancho is a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’

David Lynch, Liverpool correspondent

Liverpool are long-term admirers of Jadon Sancho and would quite happily have swooped for the winger’s signature when he left Manchester City were it not for the strained nature of relations between the clubs.

The Englishman’s combination of pace and quality make him a perfect fit for a Klopp (below) team, but there is one major roadblock to any deal being completed this summer – his pricetag.

(AP)

The Reds do not wish to pay out such eye-watering sums for a player who would, initially at least, be consigned to their bench.

Wherever Sancho goes, he needs minutes to continue his development, and positioning himself behind two of the world’s premier goalscoring wideman might not be a sensible choice.

Have your say! Who would you join in the summer transfer window if you were Jadon Sancho?

Vote in the poll above.