🔥Jadon Sancho on Barcelona legend Xavi's transfer wish list should he return as manager🔥

Barcelona legend Xavi says he is ready to manage the Spanish giants, touting Jadon Sancho as one who could make a difference at the club.

The 40-year-old – who made 769 appearances for Barcelona across a 17-year spell – is currently the manager of Qatar Stars League football club Al Sadd.

Tha Spaniard won eight La Liga titles alongside four Champions League trophies with Barcelona, adding to wins at Euro 2008, 2012 and the 2010 World Cup internationally.

Xavi has previously interested his former employers, reportedly approached following Ernesto Valverde’s exit earlier in the year.

He believes he is now ready to manage Barcelona, providing there is no “toxicity” in the dressing room.

In an interview with La Vanguardia, Xavi said: “I am clear that I want to return to Barcelona, I am very excited.

“Now that I have seen myself coaching I think I can bring things to the players.

“But I made it clear to them that I saw myself in a project that started from zero and in which the decision-making was mine.”

On the decision to initially turn down a managerial move to Barcelona, Xavi added: “I have no problem: I don’t hide, I don’t take it back.

“I would like to work together with people in whom I have confidence, with whom there is loyalty and who are very valid people.

“There can’t be anyone toxic around the dressing room.”

Xavi has named Frenkie De Jong and Arthur as players that will allow Barcelona to be successful over the next ten years, also citing Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as the best in the world in their positions.

He also discussed the possibility of Neymar’s eventual return, also touting Jadon Sancho as a player he’d look to bring to the club.

“I don’t know if Neymar would fit in due to the social issue, but in football terms I have no doubts it would be a spectacular signing,” he said.

“They don’t need many new players: maybe Jadon Sancho or Serge Gnabry.”