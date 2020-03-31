🔥Jadon Sancho is a worthy £100m risk for Manchester United, says Rio Ferdinand🔥

Rio Ferdinand insists Jadon Sancho would thrive at Manchester United, believing he would do justice to the famous no7 shirt previously worn by David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sancho has been electric throughout his time with Borussia Dortmund, producing 31 goals and 42 assists in 90 games for the German giants.

The midfielder – who left Manchester City for Dortmund in 2017 – has since broken into the England squad, competing with Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford for a place in the team.

At just 20 years old, Sancho is one of the hottest commodities in world football, with an abundance of clubs linked with his signature.

Ferdinand – who also believes Tottenham striker Harry Kane should be a prime target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United – acknowledges his bias but insists Old Trafford would be a fitting venue for the talented youngster.

Many have valued Sancho at over £100million – a fee Ferdinand believes would be a worthwhile investment.

“I want Jadon to go to a team where he will play, improve and get trophies. He’s been linked with United, Chelsea, PSG, but I think United is the place for him to go because I’m biased.

“Rashford, [Anthony] Martial, Kane, Sancho, that would intimidate a lot of centre-halves before a whistle is blown, definitely.”

On comparisons to previous United no7s such as Beckham and Ronaldo, Ferdinand said: “If he wears the seven [shirt] he has to be there for the next ten years. That’s what that shirt deserves and demands.

“He’s flying and one of the best young kids in the world at the moment. He’s a player with huge potential and will go for over £100m.

“You are buying someone for 10 years at your club. I’s massive money but I’d take him and risk it.”